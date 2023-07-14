Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged:

What If Jim Lee & Todd McFarlane Drew Disney Characters?

Marvel Comics publishes Disney 100 anniversary variants playing off X-Men #1 by Jim Lee and Amazing Spider-Man #300 by Todd McFarlane.

Marvel Comics continues to confuse the marketplace with their Disney 100 anniversary comic book covers, with the following playing off X-Men #1 by Jim Lee and Scott Williams, Amazing Spider-Man #300 by Todd McFarlane and Marvel Superheroes Secret Wars #1 by Michael Zeck and John Beatty. Except all by other artists. And all on the covers of issues of Amazing Spider-Man #35, #37 and #39 in October, November and December.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #35 DISNEY 100 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY CLAUDIO SCIARRONE On Sale 10/11/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #37 DISNEY 100 VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO DE LORENZI On Sale 11/8/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39 DISNEY 100 VARIANT COVER BY VITALE MANGIATORDI On Sale 12/6/23

The Walt Disney Company has been marking its 100th anniversary in 2023 with this variant comic book programme at the comic company it owns, Marvel Comics featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and more. They aim to celebrate Marvel's past, present, and future through the use of a "What If" lens, reimagining Marvel classic comic book covers as if they were happening to Disney characters. The twelve Disney 100 variant covers that have run through the year are also available in Black and White versions.

There have, however, been some confusion, over what has been seen as a cover for a very different comic and character, appearing under a different title as a variant cover. With the recent release of Amazing Spider-Man #29 appearing, to some customers, as issue #1 of Captain Marvel, just with Minnie Mouse on it.

Not everyone will go home with the comic book they were expecting, according to reports.

On the 31st of August, 2009, the Walt Disney Company announced a deal to acquire Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion, with Marvel chairman Ike Perlmutter trousering over one billion of that for himself. It's a funny old world, isn't it?

