Whatever Happened To Swamp Thing: Green Hell?

Swamp Thing: Green Hell is a three issue limited series from DC Comics/Black Label by Jeff Lemire and Doug Mahnke, that had its first issue published in December 2021 and even got a second printing. Issue 2 was scheduled for February, which then slipped into March, and the third and final issue was solicited for May. However no other issue came out since the first. But not too long to wait, Jeff Lemire promises on his Substack.

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL is not dead…just gestating. Series artists Doug Mahnke needed to take some time off this past year due to personal/family stuff, but he is back in action and producing new pages at a torrid pace. Issue 2 and 3 of this DC Black Label book will be published in 2023, and will act as a coda to my Animal Man run, as well as telling a complete Swamp Thing story. Here are a couple of beautiful pages inked by Doug!

Both from issue 2… so it is on the way.

And here are the solicitations to all three issues…

SWAMP THING GREEN HELL #1 (OF 3) CVR A DOUG MAHNKE (MR)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Doug Mahnke

The Earth is all but done. The last remnants of humanity cling to a mountaintop island lost in endless floodwater. The Parliaments of the Green, the Red, and the Rot all agree: it's time to wipe the slate clean and start the cycle of life over again. And to do so, they've united their powers to summon an avatar—one of the most horrific monsters to ever stalk the surface of this forsaken planet. Against a creature like that, there can be no fighting back…unless you have a soldier who understands the enemy. Someone who has used its tactics before. Someone like Alec Holland. Of course, it would help if Alec Holland hadn't been dead for decades… Jeff Lemire—the author of the smash hits Joker: Killer Smile and The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage, along with the graphic novel that inspired the television sensation Sweet Tooth—returns to Black Label with one of the greatest artists in modern DC history, Doug Mahnke, in tow! Together they'll unleash a gory, gruesome monster mash, where the fate of humanity rests in the hands of someone who isn't human at all! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 12/28/2021

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #2

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | Prestige Plus

ON SALE 2/22/22 17+

Alec Holland has been summoned back to the land of the living by the decrepit John Constantine himself…which is quite the surprise to the Parliament of Trees. In exchange for a peaceful eternity within the Green, he was to stay out of their affairs. With lives at risk, Alec refuses, but his conviction comes at a cost—if Alec dies in this stolen body, defending the last vestiges of humanity…he's gone for good!

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #3

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige Plus

ON SALE 5/31/22 17+ One former avatar wasn't enough to take down the savage champion the Green created to wipe out the last of humanity…so another avatar will have to do what Alec Holland couldn't! It's time to unleash the Animal Woman!