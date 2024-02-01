Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: 901 comics, comic shop, memphis, tennessee

When A Comics Store Clerk Becomes A Superhero Street Vigilante

901 Comics of Memphis, Tennessee were broken into on Friday morning, LAter that day, their storage across town was also broken into.

Article Summary 901 Comics in Memphis hit by thieves, owner Merritt turns vigilante.

Ex-Memphis cop Merritt catches thief, recovers $1800 in goods.

Community support shines with $2385 raised on GoFundMe so far.

Repeat burglars strike, adding to the store's financial strain.

901 Comics and 901 Toys of Memphis, Tennessee were broken into at 3.30 am in the morning. Thieves caused extensive to two very expensive windows breaking in and spent their time looking for cash, but didn't take anything. They opened up as usual with a wooden board over the broken windows, in full Clerks style claiming "I Assure You We Are Open". The owner, Shannon Merritt, told News3 Channel that, "I had to come in and I wasn't even supposed to be there that day." Two Clerks references in one. Then, across town later that Friday, their shipping office/storage building was broken into in an unrelated incident, and thieves stole $3000 in product.

Comics & Collectibles, also in Memphis, were suspicious about someone trying to sell them comics and toys and gave 901 Comics a call, taking a photo of the seller. 901 Comics were able to confirm that these were the stolen items, and also knew who the thief was. Later Friday night, Shannon who went to the storage building and verified that it had been broken into, actually saw the person who tried to sell the stuff at Comics and Collectibles walking down the street. Shannon, a former Memphis Police officer, turned full street vigilante, apprehended the suspect, one Kevin Davis, and handed him over to police, where he was promptly arrested. As a result of this action, 901 Comics managed to recover $1800 worth of the stolen merchandise. Oh and the store thieves tried to break in again two nights ago, causing more damage.

That does, sadly, leave 901 Comics with a sizeable bill and loss, even with insurance. Which is why they have started a GoFundMe to help make up the difference. And have currently raised $2385 of a goal of $3000. With $100 donations from Matt Langston, Karen Stewart, Batcave Tteasures, Talon Frost, David Riggs, Steven Baugh, Brian Starnes, Jim Derych, Rory DuBose and David Lazio.

