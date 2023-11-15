Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: doctor octopus, peter parker, Spider-Boy, superior spider-man

When Doc Ock Gave Spider-Boy Web Spinners… (Spoilers)

Spider-Boy is the young kid sidekick of Spider-Man who the world has forgotten. And he doing his best to try and remind them.

Spider-Boy is the young kid sidekick of Spider-Man who the world has forgotten. And he doing his best to try and remind them. Spider-Man has reluctantly taken him under his wing, in order to help him deal with his Spider-Sense that makes him vulnerable to other people being in danger. But that includes not letting him have web spinners.

But it turns out that Spider-Man didn't always feel that way. Although he may not remember it. And so in Superior Spider-Man #1 by Dan Slott and Mark Bagley published by Marvel Comics today, we see that once upon a time, Peter Parker was perfectly fine with Spider-Boy having the webs.

Because back then, he wasn't actually Peter Parker. He was the Superior Spider-Man. A Freaky New Comics Wednesday mindswap between Peter Parker and Doctor Octopus.

Doctor Octopus, it seems, was a more lax guardian and mentor than Peter Parker is. Though maybe he is starting to remember all of this…which is more than Peter Parker is. Also note the multiple Spider-Boys above, a nice reference to his second appearance and showing off just how his powers work…

Spider-Boy, Bailey Briggs was created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, and first appeared in Spider-Man #7 in 2023, which led to a number of sellouts and reprints. His name is noted as referring to a previous, seemingly unconnected character created by Slott for She-Hulk. Will we learn more about that seeming coincidence?

