When Doc Ock Gave Spider-Boy Web Spinners… (Spoilers)

Spider-Boy is the young kid sidekick of Spider-Man who the world has forgotten. And he doing his best to try and remind them.

  • Spider-Boy, mentored by Spider-Man, is struggling with his Spider-Sense.
  • Doc Ock, as Superior Spider-Man, once let Spider-Boy use web spinners.
  • Bailey Briggs a.k.a. Spider-Boy, debuted in Spider-Man #7 to much acclaim.
  • Superior Spider-Man #1 features a new villain and key discovery by Doc Ock.

Spider-Boy is the young kid sidekick of Spider-Man who the world has forgotten. And he doing his best to try and remind them. Spider-Man has reluctantly taken him under his wing, in order to help him deal with his Spider-Sense that makes him vulnerable to other people being in danger. But that includes not letting him have web spinners.

When Doc Ock Gave Spider-Boy Web Spinners... (Spoilers)

But it turns out that Spider-Man didn't always feel that way. Although he may not remember it. And so in Superior Spider-Man #1 by Dan Slott and Mark Bagley published by Marvel Comics today,  we see that once upon a time, Peter Parker was perfectly fine with Spider-Boy having the webs.

Marvel Comics

Because back then, he wasn't actually Peter Parker. He was the Superior Spider-Man. A Freaky New Comics Wednesday mindswap between Peter Parker and Doctor Octopus.

Marvel Comics

Doctor Octopus, it seems, was a more lax guardian and mentor than Peter Parker is. Though maybe he is starting to remember all of this…which is more than Peter Parker is. Also note the multiple Spider-Boys above, a nice reference to his second appearance and showing off just how his powers work…

Spider-Boy, Bailey Briggs was created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, and first appeared in Spider-Man #7 in 2023, which led to a number of sellouts and reprints. His name is noted as referring to a previous, seemingly unconnected character created by Slott for She-Hulk. Will we learn more about that seeming coincidence?

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #1
MARVEL COMICS
SEP230573
(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley
A Superior Reckoning! SPIDER-MAN faces a NEW VILLAIN from his SUPERIOR past. As she fries New York with all the power of a living star, DOC OCK makes a life-changing discovery! MARK BAGLEY and DAN SLOTT continue their Spider-Man run with this 10th-ANNIVERSARY celebration of everything that made Spider-Man Superior. Rated T In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $5.99

 

