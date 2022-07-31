When Robin Told Joker Batman Is Bruce Wayne in Red Hood #1 Preview

Sean Murphy, Clay McCormack and Simone Di Meo have a new White Knight Murphyverse spinoff with the Red Hood this Tuesday, revisiting the character who, as Robin, told the Joker just who Batman was in their version of history, which sent all manner of storyline spinning off in different directions in this series. Including saving his own life… here's the full preview.

BATMAN WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: RED HOOD #1

DC Comics

(W) Sean Murphy, Clay McCormack (A) Simone Di Meo (CA) Sean Murphy

The world of Batman: White Knight continues to expand in this exciting new miniseries! With things heating up in Neo-Gotham, Jason Todd revisits his post-Robin past to find the one ally he believes will help him turn the tide in the battle against Derek Powers. Bruce Wayne is Batman. Four words that saved Jason's life and destroyed his future forever. Banished by his mentor and damaged by The Joker, the former Robin is left to become something different, something stronger, a relentless force for justice in the city…Red Hood! With nobody to answer to, he walks the dangerous line between hero and villain. That is until he meets Gan, a local girl from East Backport who needs his help to save her neighborhood from a super-criminal terrorizing its citizens. And she's willing to fight alongside him, whatever it takes! In Shops: 8/2/2022 SRP: $4.99