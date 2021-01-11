When Your Store's Exclusive Variant Comes With Another Store's Logo

ComicBookExclusives is a new comic bookseller, set up expressly to create and sell retailer exclusive covers from various publishers. And their first such cover was for the much-in-demand Star Wars: The High Republic #1 from Marvel, with artwork by Paolo Villanelli as a homage to the original Clone Wars #1 comic book cover by Dave Filoni. But not everything went as planned.

They posted to their followers on social media;

Unfortunately we have to delay some of the orders from shipping as  we had to get a portion of the order reprinted.

Between the damage/color rub and then straight up NOT OUR LOGO on the back of the book, we could not send these out to our customers and feel good about it. Take a minute, swipe left and check out what I am talking about here. This was not a minor spot or something we could justify and I want folks to know that Marvel IMMEDIATELY RESPONDED to our email offering a solution. So thank you Marvel!

I know this can be frustrating, at the end of the day we would not accept the condition of these books if we bought them from a site, much less one touting to be premium.

With that said, we will continue to post updates and keep our customers and the community informed, as I said from day one, this company is about transparency and showing how great an exclusive can be.

If anyone would like to cancel for a full immediate refund, please DM me here or email me through the site : comicbookexclusives.com

To everyone who ordered and supported this project, I want to say thank you, we appreciate you, and because of that, we are taking these extra steps.

Indeed, it appears that the logo on the back of these comics was for their rival comic book vendor, The Comic Mint. Oops?

That has got to sting…

