Where Do Former Diamond Comic Distributors Employees Go Next?

Where do former Diamond Comic Distributors employees go next? From CEOs to Sales Managers, Bleeding Cool catches up with a few.

In recent months, a number of Diamond Comic Distributors employees have been made redundant or moved on to other companies and industries before the hammer came down. We have also heard recently that a number of Diamond employees have taken voluntary and compulsory redundancies as a result of the buyout. As you can see, lots of Diamond employees have been there for decades, but courtesy of LinkedIn, here is a list of people who left this year and where they have ended up. If only to emphasise that, yes, there is a future after Diamond. And also, most folks listed below were staff who left Diamond prior to the finalisation of the sale to Ad Populum.

Sean Meadows , formerly Chief Operating Officer of Geppi Family Enterprises, CEO of Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., Alliance, Diamond UK, CGA, Diamond Select, Hakes Auctions, E. Gerber Products, Renegade Games, and Baltimore Magazine, is now Senior Relationship Manager, Middle Market Banking at Wells Fargo.

, formerly Chief Operating Officer of Geppi Family Enterprises, CEO of Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., Alliance, Diamond UK, CGA, Diamond Select, Hakes Auctions, E. Gerber Products, Renegade Games, and Baltimore Magazine, is now Senior Relationship Manager, Middle Market Banking at Wells Fargo. Caitlin McCabe , former Director of Purchasing at Diamond Comic Distributors, and with the company for almost twelve years, is now a Data Product Manager at HarperCollins.

Ashton Greenwood , former Marketing and Communications Manager at Diamond Comic Distributors, and with the company for over seven years is now a Digital Marketing Manager at Dover Publications.

, former Marketing and Communications Manager at Diamond Comic Distributors, and with the company for over seven years is now a Digital Marketing Manager at Dover Publications. Nicole Santo , former Manager of Business Intelligence at Diamond Comic Distributors, and with the company for ten years, is now a Lead Customer Service Representative at Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

, former Manager of Business Intelligence at Diamond Comic Distributors, and with the company for ten years, is now a Lead Customer Service Representative at Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd. Devin Funches , former Sales Manager at Diamond Book Distributors for over three years, is now a Retail Sales Manager at Tiny Onion

, former Sales Manager at Diamond Book Distributors for over three years, is now a Retail Sales Manager at Tiny Onion Ashley Giebel , a former Accounts Receivable Specialist at Diamond Comic Distributors, is now an Accounts Receivable Specialist at Gallagher.

, a former Accounts Receivable Specialist at Diamond Comic Distributors, is now an Accounts Receivable Specialist at Gallagher. Maryanne Marlowe , former Special Events Manager at Diamond Comic Distributors for 21 years, is now an Executive Assistant at DTC, Inc.

, former Special Events Manager at Diamond Comic Distributors for 21 years, is now an Executive Assistant at DTC, Inc. Nicole Santo, a former Manager of Business Intelligence at Diamond Comic Distributors for 10 years, is now Lead Customer Service Representative at Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

Good luck to everyone out there still looking for work.

