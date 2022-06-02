Whiteout At 24 Years – The Oni Book That Changed American Comics?

This July sees Oni Press publish a 25th-anniversary edition of Whiteout for the publisher's 25th anniversary – and the book's 24th from 1998. It was turned into a movie in 2009. Written by Greg Rucka and drawn by Steve Lieber, the comic is the story of US Marshall Carrie Stetko, stationed in Antarctica after murdering a criminal, where she established herself as an authority in the land, and soon has her own murders to solve.

But the impact of the book was huge. A success without being a superhero comic, or a bad girl exploitation series, it opened the doors for Oni Press to publish similar work – but also for Image Comics to start doing the same. At the time, Image Comics published superhero/sci-fi/horror mixes – after Whiteout, its portfolio diversified extremely, giving us the Image Central of today publishing Reckless, and of course, The Walking Dead. This. in turn, inspired the likes of Boom and IDW, AfterShock and Ahoy, Behemoth, Mad Cave Studios, Scout comcis and so many more. This kind of comic was already established in Europe and Japan – and indeed Whiteout was a massive hit in France – but this was the book that showed Americs what its comic books could be. Just thought, as Oni Press celebrates their decision in publishing and supporting the comic, that it might be worth highlighting the impact that it had.

WHITEOUT 25TH ANNIV ED #1

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY221651

(W) Greg Rucka (A) Steve Lieber (CA) Matt Magner

Oni Press' 25th anniversary editions of classic Oni titles begins with this facsimile of issue #1 of Greg Rucka and Steve Lieber's seminal series Whiteout.

U.S. Marshal Carrie Stetko has made Antarctica her home. In the vastness of the ice, she found peace… Or at least, that's what she thought, until someone commits a murder in her jurisdiction and Stetko must use her detective skills once more or become another victim of this mysterious killer…In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: $9.99

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: oni, Whiteout