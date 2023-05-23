Who Is Really After City Boy In Gotham? (Spoilers) Yesterday, Bleeding Cool had a look at the origins of City Boy, a new DC Comics superhero from Gotham City created by Greg Pak and Minkyu Jung.

With a voice, possibly inside his head, possibly outside of it, white text on black. But when the organised crime syndicate Intergang get involved trying to track City Boy down, well, there can only be one person behind all this.

City Boy's existence is as a result of the work of New God Darkseid. And he wants the city spatial awareness and manipulation back…

CITY BOY #1 (OF 6) CVR A MINKYU JUNG & SUNNY GHO

(W) Greg Pak (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Minkyu Jung – Sunny Gho

First seen in Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special and Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn, there's a new Korean hero named…City Boy! Or at least, that's the best translation of what the cities call him. City Boy, a.k.a. Cameron Kim, is just trying to make a living by using his powers of being able to speak to cities to find lost and hidden goods to pawn, and it's only just enough to get by. And those abilities mean he hears everything everywhere all the time, including each city's histories and the truths behind them. (It's very loud in his head and something he has to live with.) As his powers get stronger, the cities start forming animal avatars from scraps in order to physically travel alongside him on his adventures. Of course, Gotham is a rat avatar made of city scraps, but what about Metropolis, Blüdhaven, Amnesty Bay, or even Themyscira? And not all cities are so kind…

Retail: $3.99

