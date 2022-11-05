Who Is The Golden Age Red Lantern In The Justice Society Of America?

The solicitation for the DC New Golden Age one-shot this week by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui tells us "those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe." We know who Nostalgia is. Flashpoint Beyond #6 gave us the name of The Thirteen. Use this tag to keep up with details on them as they roll out on Bleeding Cool over the weekend.

It looks like these are characters who did not previously exist in the DC Universe because they were removed from it and now are being returned under the Time Masters watch, with DC continuity retconning around them.

Golden Age Mister Miracle, Betsy Ross, Molly Pitcher, Golden Age Legionnaire, Ladybug, Quiz Kid, Salem The Witch Girl, Golden Age Aquaman, Cherry Bomb, The Harlequin's Son, John Henry Jr, Judy Garrick and The Golden Age Red Lantern. A series of familiar but also unfamiliar names. And this week's New Golden Age will start to tell us who is who and where we may – or may not – have seen them before. And Bleeding Cool is going to give you a sneak peek, starting with The Golden Age Red Lantern, with a Who's Who file from this Tuesday's New Golden Age one-shot.

Note that he didn't actually appear in Green Lantern #1 in 1940. A comic that was more obsessed with the German threat, of organised crime and bad landlords, than the Russians… And Vladimir Sokov who, in real life, is the name of a prominent Moscow lawyer…

Personal Data:

Full Name. Vladimir Sokov

Occupation: Soviet agent

Marital Status: Single

Known Relatives: None

Group Affiliation: None

Base of Operations: Moscow, Russia

First Appearance: GREEN LANTERN #1 (Vol. 1, 1941)

Height: 6'3'

Weight: 250 lbs.

Eyes: Red

Hair: Black

History:

Vladimir Sokov was born in Russia In the early 1900s. His father was a man of great importance in the military who was fiercely loyal to his country. That loyalty was inherited by Vladimir, who joined the Soviet Union's Red Army and became one of its most decorated soldiers. When the American hero, the Green Lantern, went public. the Soviets began their attempt to replicate his source of power Russia's infamous Red Labs were able to create a red lantern and ring that tapped into a fiery power they discovered called the Crimson Flame. Little is known of the origin of the Crimson Flame save that it appeared mystical in nature and acted similarly to Alan Scott's power. Taking the identity of the Red Lantern, Vladimir became Russia's first superhero, although he operated only when sanctioned by his superiors in the Red Army. As Red Lantern, Vladimir came into conflict with Alan Scott multiple times throughout the 1940s. The two became arch-enemies. Although Red Lantern assassinated whomever the Red army directed him to, he was triable to kill the Green Lantern. On one occasion, the two Lanterns teamed up to take on a group of Nazis who threatened both Americans and Russians… This partnership, however, was short-lived despite Alan's offer to continue it. Vladimir's life changed when his daughter was born in 1951. She had somehow inherited the power of the Crimson Flame, which left her with glowing red skin. Vladimir's daughter was taken against his will and put under study by Russia's Red Labs. Trying to retrieve his daughter. Red Lantern was seemingly killed by the Red Army, but not before he turned every scientist in Red Labs studying his daughter into ash. However, his body, red lantern, and ring have never been recovered, and the fate of his daughter is unknown.

Powers & Weapons:

The Red Lantern wields a power ring that is charged with mystical crimson energy he can command through his willpower. The ring enables him to fly, manifest a crimson fire, and create any object out of the energy he can imagine. The ring's power is limited by the strength of its wielder's willpower and it must be recharged periodically using the mystical lantern (from which the ring was made). The Red Lantern is a skilled and brutal hand-to-hand combatant. Even without the red ring. Vladimir is said to be the deadliest man in Russian history.

New Golden Age #1 by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway and Diego Olortegui is published by DC Comics on Tuesday, the 8th of November.

