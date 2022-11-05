Who Is The Golden Age Aquaman In The Justice Society Of America?

The solicitation for the DC New Golden Age one-shot this week by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui are bringing us new Golden Age Heroes for the DC Universe. It looks like these are characters who did not previously exist in the DC Universe because they were removed from it, and now are being returned under the Time Masters watch, with DC continuity retconning around them. Flashpoint Beyond #6 gave us the name of The Thirteen. Use this tag to keep up with details on them as they roll out on Bleeding Cool over the weekend.

So we have Golden Age Mister Miracle, Betsy Ross, Molly Pitcher, Golden Age Legionnaire, Ladybug, Quiz Kid, Salem The Witch Girl, Golden Age Aquaman, Cherry Bomb, The Harlequin's Son, John Henry Jr, Judy Garrick and The Golden Age Red Lantern. A series of familiar but also unfamiliar names. And this week's New Golden Age will start to tell us who is who and where we may – or may not – have seen them before. And Bleeding Cool is going to give you a sneak peek. Such as The Golden Age Aquaman, with a Who's Who file from this Tuesday's New Golden Age one-shot.

PERSONAL DATA

Full Name: Unknown, brief alias as "Adam Waterman"

Occupation. Protector of the Seven Seas, college student

Marital Status: Single

Known Relatives: Unnamed father and mother (deceased)

Group Affiliation: All-Star Squadron

Base of Operations: Atlantic Ocean, Weston, MA

First Appearance: MORE FUN COMICS #73

Height: 6' 1"

Weight: 290 lbs.

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blond HISTORY

Very little is known about the first "Aquaman' from the Golden Age of heroes. His parents were said to be well-respected scientists who believed they had discovered the remnants of the fabled Atlantis. They built an underwater lab where they lived for many years studying "Atlantis," unaware that this was actually an ancient Atlantean outpost long deserted. Soon after they retreated to this secret lab, their son was born. Although his mother died early in his life. Aquaman and his father remained in the lab. Aquaman's father noticed the environment was altering his son's physiology as he grew. While studying his strange biological evolution. Aquaman's father taught him to embrace the ways of the Atlanteans, focusing on living a sustainable and balanced life, with the oceans. Aquaman learned to breathe underwater, developed a close relationship with sea life and gained incredible strength and endurance, mimicking Atlanteans natural abilities in many ways. He first made headlines as "Aquaman" in 1941 after reports of him fighting Nazi submarine commanders spread across the globe. Aquaman also clashed with several maritime criminals, including the infamous modern-day pirate Black Jack, who became his bitter enemy. During this time, Aquaman was asked by Alan Scott to become a part of the Justice Society of America, which he declined. However, he did join the All-Star Squadron in 1942, although his tenure was brief. Aquaman remained a recluse from the other heroes of his era until 1947 when he left the oceans despite his father's dying wish, seeking to live a life on the surface. Adopting the identity of "Adam Waterman," he enrolled in Weston College to study marine biology. He retreated to the oceans soon after for reasons unknown. In the 1950s, Aquaman disappeared from the public eye. His fate remains a mystery. POWERS & WEAPONS

Raised in an underwater environment that affected his development in unknown ways, Aquaman became a human amphibian, gaining the ability to breathe both in and out of the water. He could also swim at tremendous speeds and possessed enhanced strength and endurance, which progressively diminished the longer he was out of the water. Aquaman developed a close relationship with sea life. Although he was unable to control them like the Aquaman of today, they were often working alongside him, specifically a pair of great white sharks he called Riptide and Scarlett.

Aquaman's first appearance was indeed in More Fun Comics #73 in 1941, in a version that faded away before being revived in the sixties. Usually treated as the same person in the eighties' All-Star Squadron, Roy Thomas reestablished him as a separate character, wearing the yellow gloves – though future reprints of those early stories would recolour them green. So if you wanted an actual first appearance of the Golden Age Aquaman defined deliberately as such, maybe the cameo in All-Star Squadron #31 from 1984 might suffice?

Or a full appearance in All-Star Squadron #59 in 1986. Because with Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths and the return of the Multiverse, everyone is back…

New Golden Age #1 by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway and Diego Olortegui is published from DC Comics on Tuesday, the 8th of November.

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui (CA) Mikel Janin

From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The JSA returns in this monthly series by writer Geoff Johns and artist Mikel Janin with Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One! The world's first and greatest superheroes return! Or do they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning… but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022