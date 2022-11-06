Who Are Betsy Ross & Molly Pitcher In DC's New Golden Age?

It's Betsy Ross & Molly Pitcher time. The solicitation for the DC New Golden Age one-shot this week by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui is bringing us new Golden Age Heroes for the DC Universe. It looks like these are characters who did not previously exist in the DC Universe because they were removed from it and now are being returned under the Time Masters watch, with DC continuity retconning around them. Flashpoint Beyond #6 gave us the name of The Thirteen. Use this tag to keep up with details on them as they roll out on Bleeding Cool over the weekend.

So we have Golden Age Mister Miracle, Betsy Ross, Molly Pitcher, Golden Age Legionnaire, Ladybug, Quiz Kid, Salem The Witch Girl, Golden Age Aquaman, Cherry Bomb, The Harlequin's Son, John Henry Jr, Judy Garrick and The Golden Age Red Lantern. A series of familiar but also unfamiliar names. And this week's New Golden Age will start to tell us who is who and where we may – or may not – have seen them before. And Bleeding Cool is going to give you a sneak peek. And we have two for two with Betsy Ross & Molly Pitcher, two patriotic superheroes channelling Americana from the 1940s.

Full Name: Elizabeth `Betsy* Rose

Occupation: Student

Marital Status- Single

Known Relatives: Johnny Rose (brother)

Group Affiliation: None

Base of Operations: New York City

First Appearance: MILITARY COMICS #6 (as Betsy Rose), MILITARY COMICS #7 (as Betsy Ross)

Height 5'2"

Weight 104 lbs

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown Full Names Molly Mabel Preacher

Occupation: Student

Marital Status. Single

Known Relatives* None

Group Affiliation: None

Base of Operations: New York City

First Appearance: MILITARY COMICS #6 (as Molly Preacher), MILITARY COMICS #7 (as Molly Pitcher)

Height: 5'1"

Weight: 107 lbs

Eyes: Green

Hair: Red

In the spring of 1941, one of the first female superheroes appeared on the scans In New York City—Miss America. Early in her career. Miss America saved a school from a mysterious saboteur, inspiring two outcast teenagers and best friends. Betsy Rose and Molly Preacher. to take up masked identities of their own to help find the criminal. Thus, Betsy Ross and Molly Pitcher were reborn The two girls eventually discovered that the saboteur. known as 'the Moth.' had plans to destroy the Statue Of Liberty. Betsy and Molly were joined by Miss America, stopped the Moth before his nefarious act could be carried out. Impressed by the girls" courage. Miss America gave them each a historical relic of great power: to Betsy, a spool of thread from Betsy Ross, and to Molly, the pitcher used by Molly Pitcher in the Revolutionary War to supply water to American soldiers. As sidekicks to Miss America, Betsy and Molly fought to protect their neighborhood and city from secret Axis powers and criminal organizations. The two girls vanished the day World War 11 ended, Using the spool of thread to help make her cape, Betsy had a degree of enhanced strength, speed, and, at times, flight Using the pitcher, Molly was able to create weapons, toots, and, in desperate times of stress, even flash floods. How these objects became empowered and where Miss America obtained them remains a mystery. Betsy's younger brother, Johnny, spent years unsuccessfully trying to discover their origins, hoping to become a super-pottered young hero like his older sister, Both Betsy and Molly were also skilled hand-in-hand fighters, trained by Miss America herself.

Military Comics from 1941 did star Miss America, but did not have these new characters in it, naturally. Except of course, they now do!

New Golden Age #1 by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway and Diego Olortegui is published by DC Comics on Tuesday, the 8th of November.

