Who Is The Golden Age Mister Miracle In The Justice Society Dark?

Golden Age Mister Miracle, you ask? The solicitation for the DC New Golden Age one-shot this week by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui are bringing us new Golden Age Heroes for the DC Universe. It looks like these are characters who did not previously exist in the DC Universe because they were removed from it and now are being returned under the Time Masters watch, with DC continuity retconning around them. Flashpoint Beyond #6 gave us the name of The Thirteen. Use this tag to keep up with details on them as they roll out on Bleeding Cool over the weekend.

So we have Golden Age Mister Miracle, Betsy Ross, Molly Pitcher, Golden Age Legionnaire, Ladybug, Quiz Kid, Salem The Witch Girl, Golden Age Aquaman, Cherry Bomb, The Harlequin's Son, John Henry Jr, Judy Garrick and The Golden Age Red Lantern. A series of familiar but also unfamiliar names. And this week's New Golden Age will start to tell us who is who and where we may – or may not – have seen them before. And Bleeding Cool is going to give you a sneak peek. Such as The Golden Age Mister Miracle, with a Who's Who file from this Tuesday's New Golden Age one-shot. And it's the man who trained Scott Free… Thaddeus Brown. And turns out that not only was he in the Justice Society Dark… but that there was a Justice Society Dark, mirroring the modern-day supernatural focussed Justice League Dark.

Full Name: Thaddeus Brown

Occupation: Escape artist. performer

Marital Status: Widower

Known Relatives: Ted Brown (son)

Group Affiliation: Justice Society Dark

Base of Operations: Mobile, often San Francisco. CA

First Appearance: MISTER MIRACLE #1 1941

Height: 6'o"

Weight: 175 lbs.

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown As a child, Thaddeus Brown escaped his abusive uncle's home in the slums of New York aid journeyed out west. He spent most of his teenage life on the streets of San Francisco, where he first encountered magic performers. Studying sleight of hand. illusion, and escapology, Thaddeus developed the stage name "Mister Miracle" and began performing on street corners to survive, Ultimately, Thaddeus found his place in Hill's Circus, traveling the country. Through his journeys, Thaddeus met his assistant. Oberon, many enemies, and also many allies, who would come to form the mysterious Justice Society Dark. Justice Society Dark's membership and adventures remain relatively unknown, although there was an event in 1945 called the "Storm of Sin" that a handful are aware of. Decades after his debut, an ageing Thaddeus would train and mentor both New God Scott Free upon his arrival on Earth and Shilo Norman. Each of these proteges would one day take on the guise of Mister Miracle, carrying on Thaddeus's legacy. Shortly after Thaddeus encountered, Scott Free, he was murdered by the gangster Steel Hand. Although the Golden Age Mister Miracle died in view of many, some now say his death was faked, including his son. Ted. Mister Miracle was the world's greatest escape artist and a master of escapology, said to be trained by the great escapists of his youth, such as Harry Houdini, Major Zamora, and Doc Cunningham. He also gamed experience with real magic during his adventures leading the Justice Society Dark, but never became a wielder of the mystic arts, preferring to avoid the personal costs he witnessed to those associated with them.

Thaddeus Brown did not first appear in Mister Miracle #1 from 1941, as that comic did not exist. However, there was a different Mister Miracle who appeared in Captain Fearless #1 in 1941, published by Holyoke/Helnit. But in DC Comics' Mister Miracle in 1971, Thaddeus Brown was the circus escape artist Mister Miracle who used that name, and had Scott Free helped him fight off local Intergang thugs. After Brown's murder, Scott put on Brown's costume, used the name Mister Miracle and took revenge.

Thaddeus was retconned one of Brice Wayne's mentors, teaching him escapology before he became Batman.

And now we get a much longer history for the man going back decades to DC's Golden Age. Maybe taking in the public domain Captain Fearless as well? We will see.

New Golden Age #1 by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway and Diego Olortegui is published by DC Comics on Tuesday, the 8th of November.

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui (CA) Mikel Janin

From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The JSA returns in this monthly series by writer Geoff Johns and artist Mikel Janin with Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One! The world's first and greatest superheroes return! Or do they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning… but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022