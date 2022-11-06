Who Is Judy Garrick In DC Comics' New Golden Age?

Judy Garrick is The Boom! The solicitation for the DC New Golden Age one-shot this week by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui is bringing us new Golden Age Heroes for the DC Universe. It looks like these are characters who did not previously exist in the DC Universe because they were removed from it and now are being returned under the Time Masters watch, with DC continuity retconning around them. Flashpoint Beyond #6 gave us the name of The Thirteen. Use this tag to keep up with details on them as they roll out on Bleeding Cool over the weekend.

So we have Golden Age Mister Miracle, Betsy Ross, Molly Pitcher, Golden Age Legionnaire, Ladybug, Quiz Kid, Salem The Witch Girl, Golden Age Aquaman, Cherry Bomb, The Harlequin's Son, John Henry Jr, Judy Garrick and The Golden Age Red Lantern. A series of familiar but also unfamiliar names. And this week's New Golden Age will start to tell us who is who and where we may – or may not – have seen them before. And Bleeding Cool is going to give you a sneak peek.

Full Name: Judy Garrick

Occupation: Student

Marital Status: Single

Known Relatives: Jay Garrick (father), Joan Garrick (mother)

Affiliation: None

Rase of Operations: Keystone City

First Appearance: FLASH COMICS #10

Height: 5'3'

Weight: 105 lbs

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown Judy Garrick, the daughter of Jay and Joan Garrick ,was the Boom, teenage sidekick to the first Flash. Jay first met Judy when she accidentally traveled back in time and helped her father during one of his earliest adventures in 1940. At first, Jay Garrick was unaware this teenager speedster was his daughter, but she later revealed her identity to him before she sped back to her present days of 1963, disclosing that she had gained her powers the same way Jay had, inhaling hard-water fumes, although she never provided much detail beyond that. Over the course of Jay's career. Judy would often visit him from 1963, teaming up with her father to take on the villains of his time, including the Shade, the Thinker, and the Fiddler, Judy also often helped her father against the Turtle, whose awkward son became friends with Judy. Taking on the name Tortoise, the Turtle's son attempted to assist Judy whenever his father would commit a crime. Usually, Tortoise would unknowingly cause more trouble for Judy than help, but she valued his friendship nonetheless. Judy stopped visiting her father from the future after she was born, on February 14th, 1949. However, as of this writing, no one remembers her birth or existence. Like her father. Judy could move at speeds, able to catch bullets and run up the sides of buildings. The exact extent of her powers remains a mystery, as they were never tested or fully explored during her adventures with her father.

Until recently, there was no mention of Judy Garrick, and she did not appear in Flash #10, but that recently changed at DC Comics, with the three following mentions of the daughter of the Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick, in Flash, Stargirl Spring Break Special and Flashpoint Beyond.

Not even the Psycho Pirate remembers Judy Garrick…

New Golden Age #1 by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway and Diego Olortegui is published by DC Comics on Tuesday, the 8th of November.

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui (CA) Mikel Janin

From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The JSA returns in this monthly series by writer Geoff Johns and artist Mikel Janin with Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One! The world's first and greatest superheroes return! Or do they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning… but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022