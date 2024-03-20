Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jordan d. white, new x-men, tom brevoort

Who Were The New X-Men And Why Did Marvel Change Plans In Ten Days?

What were the New X-Men meant to be and why did Marvel Comics change their X-Men plans so massively over just ten days?

Article Summary "New X-Men" for 2024 teased at Marvel’s Comic-Con panel but details remained vague.

Previous "New X-Men" series set the stage for future concepts like "House Of X".

Editorial changes led by Tom Brevoort changed the direction of the X-Men line-up.

Marvel shifted X-Men plans within days after SDCC, sparking questions and theories.

At San Diego Comic-Con, the Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event Marvel panel with C.B. Cebulski, Jordan D. White, Sarah Brunstad teased "New X-Men" for 2024. While stating that we will get a sneak peek of whoever they are in November.

Previously, Marvel had published two other series called New X-Men. The first from 2001 with Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, renumbering the ongoing title to be New X-Men with #114, radically reinvented the characters, and setting the framework for what Jonathan Hickman would do with House Of X eighteen years later. Following that series, Marvel then published a separate series. New X-Men: Academy X, later shortened to simply New X-Men in with Craig Kyle and Christopher Yost when they took over the series with issue #20 in 2006. It was then cancelled and renamed Young X-Men in 2007.

At the time, Bleeding Cool had already run news about the then-coming Fall of X, asking what kind of world will the New X-Men be playing out on. But we never learned of what this title was meant to be.

In his most recent Substack newsletter, Tom Brevoort, Executive Editor and SVP at Marvel, and new Group Editor of the X-Men, revealed what happened. "Honest answer here… is that this would have led into something that Jordan White would have been putting together in the post-Krakoa period had he remained on the X-Line—he had started to develop some thoughts as to where to take things next before we made our editorial switch. So it's a casualty of me taking over. Sorry about that."

That decision was made at the end of July/beginning of August. But the San Diego Comic Con panel was on the 20th of July. The question I might want to ask is, what happened so drasticially in those ten-to-twelve days that saw Marvel abandon their X-Men plans, already teased with graphics at San Diego, for Marvel Publisher Dan Buckley to totally flip things up in the air, and replace Jordan D White with Tom Brevoort as X-Men Group Editor? My DMs are always open because there is clearly an untold story here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!