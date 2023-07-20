Posted in: Comics, Current News, Marvel Comics, san diego comic con, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, new x-men

Marvel Teases The New X-Men For 2024 At San Diego Comic-Con

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel has just teased the following New X-Men teaser for 2024 but promising a sneak peek in November.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel has just teased the following New X-Men teaser for 2024. While stating that we will get a sneak peek of whoever they are in November. It went down at the Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event panel with C.B. Cebulski, Jordan D. White, Sarah Brunstad, and more, where they also just announced X-Men Blue: Origins #1

Previously, Marvel haspublished two other series called New X-Men. The first from 2001 with Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, renumbering the X-Men title to be New X-Men with #114, it radically reinvented the X-Men characters, and set the framework for what Jonathan Hickman would do with House Of X eighteen years later.

Following that series, Marvel than published a separate series. New X-Men: Academy X, later shortened to simply New X-Men in with Craig Kyle and Christopher Yost when they took over the series with issue #20 in 2006. It was then cancelled and renamed Young X-Men in 2007.

What this New X-Men will be, we have no idea. But I am guessing it will not have much to do with the unpublished and abandoned New Warriors from 2020…

One day, Marvel Comics will get to publish that, and everyone will wonder what the fuss was about. The other question, I guess, has to be what will Marvel Comics be doing in November that will allow a space to preview these New X-Men? A half-way Hellfire Gala perhaps? And given the gossip that Bleeding Cool has run about Fall of X, what kind of world will the New X-Men be playing out on. New X-Men, New Planet? There are all sorts of possibilities. And just how new will these X-Men be allowed to be? Four months to find out…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!