Who Works At The Big Belly Burger In Smallville? (Spoilers)

Big Belly Burger is a fast food restaurant chain in the DC Comics universe, created by John Byrne and Jerry Ordway in Adventures of Superman in 1988. As well as the comics, Big Belly Burger turned up a lot in the Arrowverse shows on CW, and gained new prominence recently playing a major role in the recent Blue Beetle movie (and ended up starring on the posters).

Founded in Coast City, in the 1950s, the chain opened restaurants across the world following its purchase by LexCorp. Say, does that now mean it is owned by Supercorp and Superman?

Because, right now, anyone who remembers – or works out – that Superman is Clark Kent, dies, or has a heart attack. Although the Big Belly Burgers may also contribute. That's the gift that Lex Luthor left for Superman, restoring his secret identity and then keeping it that way. Those with strong enough psychic training like the Justice League knew, as did people who were protected on Smallville farm, but for the vast majority of the planet, the frog had been put back in the box.

Fire and Ice somehow remember that Superman and Clark Kent are one and the same and so, sent to Smallville to the Kent Farm in their new series Fire & Ice: Welcome To Smallville by Joanne Starer and Natacha Bustos, to cool down a bit, after some superheroing went very, very wrong, Fire still has a lot of rage to get through. And thankfully, there is someone to be her punching bag.

The return of Ambush Bug, folks, to DC Comics. The closest DC Comics has to its own Deadpool, created by artist Keith Giffen (who also created the second closest thing, Lobo) in 1982 as an antagonist to Superman, and later a meta-aware character of his own fictional nature, a member of the Justice League of Anarchy and with the powers of dumb luck, of late he has been a news reporter for Channel 52. Looks like he got fired for undisclosed reasons and has found a new purpose in life…

FIRE & ICE WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #1 (OF 6) CVR B DAVID NAKAYAMA CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Joanne Starer (A) Natacha Bustos (CA) David Nakayama

Things could not possibly be worse for Fire and Ice, in Beatriz da Costa's professional opinion. Superman sent the former Justice Leaguers packing for Smallville following an extremely public and utterly disastrous mission (that was all Guy Gardner's fault, thank you very much) and in doing so doomed them to a fate worse than death: irrelevance. Ice finds herself drawn to the quiet life and dreams of planting roots. But Fire…well, Fire will do just about anything to get the heck outta Dodge and back on the hero circuit–including challenging the DCU's biggest villains to a knock-down, drag-out, live-streamed brawl in the streets of Smallville! A raucous, timely, unflinching comedy about a decades-long friendship on the brink of disaster and what it means to be a superhero at a crossroads in your life, Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville reintroduces the iconic duo to the Dawn of DC, in a series from rising star Joanne Starer (The Gimmick, Sirens of the City) and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur co-creator Natacha Bustos! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 09/05/2023

