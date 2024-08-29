Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: dan didio, nightwing
Who Writes And Draws What in DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis?
Bleeding Cool has the full creator, credits and breakdown, for DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis, out in October.
Article Summary
- Discover the creators behind DC's horror anthology I Know What You Did Last Crisis, out this Hallowe'en.
- New stories set during iconic events including Infinite Crisis, Zero Hour, and Flashpoint.
- Dan DiDio returns to Nightwing, plus contributions from Cavan Scott, Nathan Cayanan, and more.
- Read chilling tales featuring Batgirl, Dr. Light, Scarecrow, Lex Luthor, Midnighter, and the JSA.
This Hallowe'en, DC Comics is publishing an anthology of new horror stories set during events like Infinite Crisis, Zero Hour, Flashpoint, and more. Including Dan DiDio returning to deal with Nightwing. Buy who else? Bleeding Cool has the full creative breakdown…
Batgirl in "What Kind Of Hero"
- Written By Cavan Scott
- Art By Ario Anindito
- Color By Carrie Strachan
- Letters By Ariana Maher
Dr. Light in "A Constant State Of Healing"
- Written By Nathan Cayanan
- Art By V Ken Marion
- Color By Andrew Dalhouse
- Letters By Josh Reed
The Birds Of Prey in "Dearly Departed"
- Written By Ashley Allen
- Pencils By Jose Luis
- Inks By Jonas Trindade
- Color By Big Doors Studios
- Letters By Carlos M. Mangual
The JSA in "At The Point Of Vanishing"
- Written By Matthew Levine
- Art By Jordi Tarragona
- Color By Luis Guerrero
- Letters By Dave Sharpe
Nightwing in "Crisis Obscura"
- Written By Dan Didio
- Art By M.l. Sanapo
- Color By Hi-fi
- Letters By Carlos M. Mangual
Scarecrow in "Jump Scare"
- Written By Rachel Pinnelas
- Art By Will Robson
- Color By Andrew Dalhouse
- Letters By Clayton Cowles
Lex Luthor in "God's Chosen Man"
- Written By Dave Wielgosz
- Art By Sid Kotian
- Color By Patricio Delpeche
- Letters By Tom Napolitano
Midnighter in "Violent Tendencies"
- Written By Rex Ogle
- Art By Adam Graphite
- Color By Ivan Plascencia
- Letters By Ferran Delgado
And here is the solicitation to see who and what has changed…
DCS I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST CRISIS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN HIPP
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Hipp
EIGHT CHILLING TALES SET ACROSS THE MULTIVERSE! Written by Dan DiDio, Rex Ogle, Dave Wielgosz, Rachel Pinnelas, Matthew Levine and Others Art by M.L. Sanapo, Adam Graphite, Sid Kotian, Will Robson, Jordi Tarragona and Others In the blackest night, when the darkness feels infinite, the very fabric of the universe begins to tear…as every major crisis in DCU history rises once again! These eight chilling tales, set during the events of crises past, serve to warn you, dear reader: when in crisis, watch your back. In the fractured world of Flashpoint, Professor Pyg is stalking Gotham City's nightclubs, sniffing out victims! During Blackest Night, Scarecrow lurks outside a movie theater, recruiting new test subjects to perfect his fear toxin! Even heroes like Nightwing aren't safe when his death might just have the power to reverse the damage of Infinite Crisis! All these, plus new stories from Crisis on Infinite Earths, Millennium, Zero Hour, The Final Night, and Final Crisis are collected in DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis, a deadly new horror anthology coming to haunt you this fall!
Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024