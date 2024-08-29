Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: dan didio, nightwing

Who Writes And Draws What in DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis?

Bleeding Cool has the full creator, credits and breakdown, for DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis, out in October.

Article Summary Discover the creators behind DC's horror anthology I Know What You Did Last Crisis, out this Hallowe'en.

New stories set during iconic events including Infinite Crisis, Zero Hour, and Flashpoint.

Dan DiDio returns to Nightwing, plus contributions from Cavan Scott, Nathan Cayanan, and more.

Read chilling tales featuring Batgirl, Dr. Light, Scarecrow, Lex Luthor, Midnighter, and the JSA.

This Hallowe'en, DC Comics is publishing an anthology of new horror stories set during events like Infinite Crisis, Zero Hour, Flashpoint, and more. Including Dan DiDio returning to deal with Nightwing. Buy who else? Bleeding Cool has the full creative breakdown…

Batgirl in "What Kind Of Hero"

Written By Cavan Scott

Art By Ario Anindito

Color By Carrie Strachan

Letters By Ariana Maher

Dr. Light in "A Constant State Of Healing"

Written By Nathan Cayanan

Art By V Ken Marion

Color By Andrew Dalhouse

Letters By Josh Reed

The Birds Of Prey in "Dearly Departed"

Written By Ashley Allen

Pencils By Jose Luis

Inks By Jonas Trindade

Color By Big Doors Studios

Letters By Carlos M. Mangual

The JSA in "At The Point Of Vanishing"

Written By Matthew Levine

Art By Jordi Tarragona

Color By Luis Guerrero

Letters By Dave Sharpe

Nightwing in "Crisis Obscura"

Written By Dan Didio

Art By M.l. Sanapo

Color By Hi-fi

Letters By Carlos M. Mangual

Scarecrow in "Jump Scare"

Written By Rachel Pinnelas

Art By Will Robson

Color By Andrew Dalhouse

Letters By Clayton Cowles

Lex Luthor in "God's Chosen Man"

Written By Dave Wielgosz

Art By Sid Kotian

Color By Patricio Delpeche

Letters By Tom Napolitano

Midnighter in "Violent Tendencies"

Written By Rex Ogle

Art By Adam Graphite

Color By Ivan Plascencia

Letters By Ferran Delgado

And here is the solicitation to see who and what has changed…

DCS I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST CRISIS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN HIPP

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Hipp

EIGHT CHILLING TALES SET ACROSS THE MULTIVERSE! Written by Dan DiDio, Rex Ogle, Dave Wielgosz, Rachel Pinnelas, Matthew Levine and Others Art by M.L. Sanapo, Adam Graphite, Sid Kotian, Will Robson, Jordi Tarragona and Others In the blackest night, when the darkness feels infinite, the very fabric of the universe begins to tear…as every major crisis in DCU history rises once again! These eight chilling tales, set during the events of crises past, serve to warn you, dear reader: when in crisis, watch your back. In the fractured world of Flashpoint, Professor Pyg is stalking Gotham City's nightclubs, sniffing out victims! During Blackest Night, Scarecrow lurks outside a movie theater, recruiting new test subjects to perfect his fear toxin! Even heroes like Nightwing aren't safe when his death might just have the power to reverse the damage of Infinite Crisis! All these, plus new stories from Crisis on Infinite Earths, Millennium, Zero Hour, The Final Night, and Final Crisis are collected in DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis, a deadly new horror anthology coming to haunt you this fall!

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

