Mean Girl Schemes in 1954's Sorority Secrets #1, Up for Auction

Toby Press published just one issue of Sorority Secrets #1 during the 1950s comic book romance boom. But what's inside?

Edited by Harold Betancourt, it features romance tales from 1954's college scene.

Artists like Bob Brown and Bob Forgione are credited, but writers remain unknown.

Comics portray love, betrayal, and mean girl antics set in 1950s-era sororities.

Toby Press was a comics publisher from 1949 to 1955, founded by Elliott Caplin, the brother of cartoonist Al Capp. Toby Press published reprints of Capp's Li'l Abner strip, as well as licensed comics for John Wayne and Felix the Cat, and original comics in the romance, war, Western, and adventure genres. In 1954, they published Sorority Secrets #1, edited by Harold Betancourt, the only issue that would ever run of the series. Toby Press used the material planned for a second issue in Great Lover Romances #20 instead. Toby Press went out of business in 1955 as a result of Dr. Fredric Wertham's book Seduction of the Innocent and the United States Senate Subcommittee on Juvenile Delinquency. That one copy of Sorority Secrets #1 is listed at Heritage Auctions in Fine condition. But what's inside?

Sorority Secrets #1 (Toby Press, 1954) Condition: FN. Bob Brown and David Gantz art. Overstreet 2023 FN 6.0 value = $129

Artists (not writers) for three of the stories have been identified.

The Faint Heart drawn by Ben Brown and David Gantz , in which Bess accepts a bet from Greta to wrangle a kiss from bashful, handsome Paul. To that end, Bess maneuvers her way into his company and the two begin casually seeing one another. They fall in love. At a school dance, Paul kisses her and Greta sails-in to congratulate Bess on winning the bet. Bess is mortified but Paul reassures her of his love.

and , in which Bess accepts a bet from Greta to wrangle a kiss from bashful, handsome Paul. To that end, Bess maneuvers her way into his company and the two begin casually seeing one another. They fall in love. At a school dance, Paul kisses her and Greta sails-in to congratulate Bess on winning the bet. Bess is mortified but Paul reassures her of his love. To Win Your Love drawn by Bob Forgione and Jack Abel in which Suzanne and Warren are outstanding Westover College swimmers. Their romance is frustrated by Suzanne's competence, spirit, and pride however, and Warren's notions about traditional gender roles. One day, Suzanne is allowed to enter the traditionally all-male one mile Australian crawl at the Springville swim meet but realizes winning the event will cost her Warren's love. She slacks off in the final moments, allowing Warren to cross the finish line, and decides she prefers Warren's tender lips to winning swim meets. Warren, of course, is thrilled.

and in which Suzanne and Warren are outstanding Westover College swimmers. Their romance is frustrated by Suzanne's competence, spirit, and pride however, and Warren's notions about traditional gender roles. One day, Suzanne is allowed to enter the traditionally all-male one mile Australian crawl at the Springville swim meet but realizes winning the event will cost her Warren's love. She slacks off in the final moments, allowing Warren to cross the finish line, and decides she prefers Warren's tender lips to winning swim meets. Warren, of course, is thrilled. The Wrong One by David Gantz in which Lois Mason attends her mother's alma mater and reluctantly joins her mother's beloved sorority. Much has changed since Mrs. Mason's participation and the sorority has become a snobbish, controlling clique. When Lois dates Hank, Mrs. Bartlett threatens to write to Mrs. Mason. To spare her mother worry and concern, Lois agrees to drop Hank and to comply with the house's snobbish style. She continues to secretly see Hank however and finally decides to drop her affiliation with the sorority. Her mother has discovered the sorority's snooty attitudes and supports her daughter's decision.

But not the others…

The Secret! in which Rich and spoiled college girl Marcia Bascomb has been grounded by her young, substitute sorority housemother Scotty until her schoolwork improves. When Marcia discovers Scotty and her fiance petting in the housemother's room, she vengefully threatens to expose Scotty's apparent moral lapse to the college authorities. With Scotty at her mercy, Marcia defiantly breaks curfew and, with a laugh, dares Scotty to report her. Marcia's sorority sisters relate to Scotty and orchestrate a blackmail stunt of their own to teach Marcia a lesson. Marcia sees the error of her ways and apologizes to Scotty.

Kid Sister in which Marsha Cooper meets and dates Ralph Munson, a stranger in town looking for a job. Marsha's glamorous sister Eve captures Ralph's interest and the two begin dating. Eve then neglects her steady boyfriend Donald and treats him with shabby indifference. Eventually, Donald transfers his romantic interest to Marsha (who is receptive), and Eve is left fuming (and without Donald's affection) when she discovers Ralph is a wanted thief.

But who wrote and drew these romantic interludes from the past? Write in and let us know…

