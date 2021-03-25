Why Action Comics #1029 Is Getting Replaced And Reprinted

Action Comics #1029 was published on Tuesdays from DC Comics. But something, it appears, was wrong. And DC Comics informed comic book retailers that "due to printing damages, replacement copies of Action Comics #1029, main and variant, will be in store 4/13." We weren't entirely sure what the deal was.

Bleeding Cool reader and comics retailer Marc Patten told us in the comments, "Didn't see anything wrong with Actions, but most of our copies of the 1st Tom Taylor Nightwing and the SnyderCut versions of JL #59 have horrible printing defects and looked like this:"

But Cliff Biggers of Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore, in Marietta, Georgia has the right information. He told Bleeding Cool "The problem is printer tears on page 5 of the backup story."

So there you go. If you picked up a copy that looked like this, talk to your comic book store and they will have a replacement heading towards you next month.

And no problem with the JK Rowling reference in Teen Titans Academy #1 either.

