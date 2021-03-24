DC Comics To Send Replacements For Yesterday's Action Comics #1029

Action Comics #1029 was published yesterday from DC Comics. But something, it appears, was wrong. No idea what, and it doesn't seem urgent enough to issue a recall, such as the Superman By Grant Morrison (And Sholly Fisch) Omnibus. But DC Comics has informed comic book retailers that "due to printing damages, replacement copies of Action Comics #1029, main and variant, will be in store 4/13."

I can't see the problem over here unless of course, you'd want slightly less of an image of a dead Superman. Can anyone with a copy see if anything is off with your copy? Or when the replacement, reprinted versions arrive in three weeks, do a compare and contrast to see what the big deal was?

Because it's a big week for Phillip Kennedy Johnson, as well as this comic book, he's also got Alien #1 out this week from Marvel Comics too. I bet he'd like to know what's going on as well. And we'd be happy to pass it on to him.

ACTION COMICS #1029

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

backup story written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

art and cover by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

backup story art by MICHAEL AVON OEMING

variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

ON SALE 3/23/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

"The Golden Age" reaches its conclusion in this issue that continues directly from Superman #29! Following an almost-deadly attack by an alien foe, the new Superman realizes that any threat could be the one! Neither Superboy nor Superman know what's behind this latest attack. Two words: the Wall. Plus, in an all-new backup "Tale of Metropolis," writers Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad continue the Midnighter story they started in DC Future State. But is the DC Universe ready for Trojan Solutions?