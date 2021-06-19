Why You Don't Order Batman Online in Infinite Frontier #1 [Preview]

You ever order a Batman online, wait for it to show up, and when the package finally arrives, it's a totally different Batman than you're expecting? That's what happens to an unfortunate family in Kansas in this preview of Infinite Frontier #1. Get it together, Amazon! You have one job! Though, to be fair, two-day delivery becomes more complicated when you have to deliver to the whole multiverse. Check out the preview below.

INFINITE FRONTIER #1 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

When our heroes saved the Muliverse from Perpetua in Dark Nights: Death Metal, everything was put back where it belonged…and we do mean everything. All the damage from all the Crises was undone, and heroes long thought gone returned from whatever exile they had been in. Most of them, at least. Alan Scott, the Green Lantern from the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he's determined to find them. There are others, though, who would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead but now is not. Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU's place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate!

In Shops: 6/22/2021

SRP: $4.99