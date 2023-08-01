Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, bruce wayne, kyle starks, peacemaker, steve pugh

Will Amanda Waller Help Peacemaker Get Bruce Wayne Back?

In the Peacemaker Tries Hard! comic book series by Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh has given Peacemaker a brand new sidekick, Bruce Wayne.

In the Peacemaker Tries Hard! comic book series by Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh currently being published by DC Comics, has given Peacemaker a brand new sidekick. Beautifully drawn by Pugh, one of my favourite comic book artists around.

A dog. But this brand new sidekick has been given quite an old name.

So yes, he'd called Bruce Wayne. Because his natural colours give him the impression that he wears a bow tie. Or a bat. One of the two.

And it call gets tied up in Peacekeeper's daddy issues. Which, of course, is very appropriate for someone called Bruce Wayne.

And soon the word gets out. Peacemaker has a new dog and his name is Bruce Wayne.

Which leads the bad guys to act like, well, bad guys, as they find a new pressure point to use on Peacemaker.

With The Brain using Monsieur Mallah to emphasise the nature of the threat to Bruce Wayne.

One step further than the NAtional Lampoon Magazine there.

But that all falls apart and the serious nature of the situation started to kick in, to our helmet-wearing friend.

And the situation escalates and goes up the chain in Peacemaker Tried Hard #4, out today from DC Comics.

And it is just, justpossible, that not everyone in Amanda Waller's employ has informed her about the nature of Peacemaker's new dog. Or his name.

Looks like he's going to have to put together his own Task Force X to get the job done…

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD #4 (OF 6) CVR A KRIS ANKA (MR)

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Steve Pugh (CA) Kris Anka

FEATURING DEATHSTROKE! WELL…KINDA! Things go from bad to worse when Peacemaker, with the help of some Golden Age superheroes, infiltrates General Immortus's secret island base–but ends up captured by a drug smuggler with a penchant for his own goods. Bullets, powder, and punches fly, and Peacemaker's geriatric squad have victory in sight. But first…they'll have to get through Deathstroke! Well…kinda… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/1/2023

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD #5 (OF 6) CVR A KRIS ANKA (MR)

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Steve Pugh (CA) Kris Anka

What does the Brain's master plan have to do with…the Red Bee?! As it turns out, Richard's tragic past provides him with the strength his old bones need to defend Peacemaker and help him rescue Bruce Wayne (the dog, not the billionaire, remember)! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/5/2023

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD #6 (OF 6) CVR A KRIS ANKA (MR)

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Steve Pugh (CA) Kris Anka

Peacemaker took on Deathstroke (kinda), Chemo, even the War Wheel, and can now confidently call himself a hero. But with all the death and destruction in his wake, was it all worth it? More importantly, is anyone going to come to his birthday party? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/3/2023

