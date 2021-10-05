Will Clownhunter Be Tim Drake's New Boyfriend? (Batman #114 Spoilers)

A few months ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Tim Drake, Batman's third Robin, would be revealed as a bisexual young man. In the Batman: Urban Legends comic book from DC Comics, he was seen going on a date with an old school friend Bernard Dowd. Many news headlines followed our confirmation last week, full of headlines about a bisexual Robin. Not something entirely backed up by the comic book in question which stuck to the bi-curious possibility, but later confirmed by DC Comics publicity. A few people wondered what would be next. The story was to continue in Batman: Urban Legends #10 in December. Well, today's Batman #114 sees the third part of the story DIY by Brandon Thomas, Jason Howard, Clayton Cowles, and Dave Wielgosz portraying Tim Drake fighting alongside Clownhunter, the new young Gotham vigilante Bao Pham, with a taste for killing members of the Joker's gang – though maybe softening his ways to grievous bodily harm instead.

And while they work together, and Clownhunter is a bit in awe of this Robin, after grabbing his hand, there is nothing to suggest there is anything more than mutual admiration and respect for another person fighting the good fight in Gotham.

Until that final moment, to be continued in the pages of Batman… and Batman: Urban Legends? If this is continuing in Tim Drake's Batman: Urban Legends storyline, might that reinterpret the looks that Bao Pham is giving Tim Drake? We don't anything about Clownhunter's proclivities as yet, he's just another young Gothamite who likes dressing up in flamboyant costumes and running around the rooftops. But is it possible that Bernard Dowd might have some competition on the Gotham scene? Just mindless speculation here of course. But after all, the comic did promise that it would "change Clownhunter's trajectory in Gotham City forever!"

BATMAN #114 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (FEAR STATE)

(W) James Tynion IV, Brandon Thomas (A) Jorge Jimenez, Jason Howard (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Batman is racing against time to stop Gotham City from tearing itself apart as the Scarecrow's long game is revealed. The Dark Knight has bigger problems though, as an insane Peacekeeper-01 is on a murderous rampage through the streets of Gotham! Can Peacekeeper-X stop him?! Back-Up: Clownhunter has been doused with Fear Toxin at the hands of the Scarecrow, and he is living out every anxiety, moment of pain, and heartbreak he's ever had. Will he find his way out and resume his goal of being Gotham's protector from clowns? Or will he succumb to Scarecrow's greatest mind game yet?! See the end of this epic story that will change Clownhunter's trajectory in Gotham City forever!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/5/2021 BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #10 CVR A BELEN ORTEGA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Belen Ortega

Written by Meghan Fitzmartin, Tini Howard, Dan Watters, and Sam Johns Art by Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque, Christian Duce, Nikola Cizmesija, and Karl Mostert Tim Drake goes to make peace with Batman before he leaves Gotham. Superstar writer Tini Howard makes her DC debut on a Nightwing, Oracle, and Batgirls holiday spectacular. Azrael faces down the new villain THE POOR FELLOW. And Tweedle Dum has to make a grave decision.

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021