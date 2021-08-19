Will Iron Man Get Stoned and Reboot the Marvel Universe in November?

Iron Man has been drunk before, but in Iron Man #14, in stores from Marvel Comics this November and just revealed in Marvel's full monthly solicitations, he's about to be drunk again… on cosmic power! The solicit for the issue reveals that Tony Stark will be embued with cosmic power, the kind o power that could apparently allow him to change the universe itself. Will he use that power to reboot reality? Or will he just keep getting high on that pain medication he's been taking? Those are the kind of questions that only waiting for the issue to hit stores… or for Rich Johnston to dress up as a potted plant, sneak into the Marvel bullpen, and then reveal in a spoiler article… can answer. Check out the solicit below.

IRON MAN #14

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • Cafu (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Iron Man Infinity Saga Variant COVER by Marco Checcetto

BEHOLD THE BIRTH OF COSMIC IRON MAN!

Iron Man has tasted a higher power and is forever changed. Moments before, he was locked in mortal combat with his worst adversary in years — KORVAC — but now he finds his very existence altered beyond recognition. Indeed, fundamental concepts like space and time have taken on a new meaning. But what does this portend for Tony Stark, a man who even when stripped bare feels he knows best? What happens when his ego — often challenged, condemned and even derided by both foes and friends — is suddenly given a limitless avenue? It could certainly mean radical and drastic change for the entire universe…and reality itself.

