Will Justice League: The Last Ride Get A More Universal Sequel?

Today sees the publication of the final issue of Justice League: The Last Ride, by Chip Zdarsky and Miguel Medoca, a kind of a Marvel Ultimate Universe version of the Justice League, consolodating a number of aspects of the original, unburdened by continuity and telling big stories that may otherwisse be impossible in a comic sharing the continuity of many characters.

But it seems there may still be mental restraints placed on the team that the members feel, and it looks like if we are to get a sequel series, then they will tackle this. With threats to the status uo coming from across the uniuverse. And the series concludes pretty much setting such a sequel up, with a new name – not for the Justice League Of America or for a Justice League International but for a Justice League Universal. If it's a Last Ride, it's only a final story for an old classic version of the League. There are many more worlds and realities to explore – and to defend from.

And given how fast and loose DC Comcis is playing with continuity right now, might that be a Justice League Universal who may encounter the rest of the multiverse? Including a certain Justice League Incarnate who might have something to say about this?

JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #7 (OF 7) CVR A DARICK ROBERTSON

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson

IT'S ALL BEEN BUILDING TO THIS—past and present and future all collide here in the final issue of this monumental series. Everything connects back to J'onn's death, Batman's final decision, and Superman's regret—it all has been leading to this final confrontation with Darkseid. Who lives (some do!)? Who dies (some do!)? It all culminates in a bombastic finale from which the Justice League will emerge eternally changed.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/9/2021