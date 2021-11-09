Will Justice League: The Last Ride Get A More Universal Sequel?

Today sees the publication of the final issue of Justice League: The Last Ride, by Chip Zdarsky and Miguel Medoca, a kind of a Marvel Ultimate Universe version of the Justice League, consolodating a number of aspects of the original, unburdened by continuity and telling big stories that may otherwisse be impossible in a comic sharing the continuity of many characters.

Spinning Off Justice League Universal From Justice League: The Last Ride

But it seems there may still be mental restraints placed on the team that the members feel, and it looks like if we are to get a sequel series, then they will tackle this. With threats to the status uo coming from across the uniuverse. And the series concludes pretty much setting such a sequel up, with a new name – not for the Justice League Of America or for a Justice League International but for a Justice League Universal. If it's a Last Ride, it's only a final story for an old classic version of the League. There are many more worlds and realities to explore – and to defend from.

And given how fast and loose DC Comcis is playing with continuity right now, might that be a Justice League Universal  who may encounter the rest of the multiverse? Including a certain Justice League Incarnate who might have something to say about this?

