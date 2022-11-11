Will O'Mullane Has His Establishing Shot At Thought Bubble

Will O'Mullane is the Publicity Manager of Titan Comics. But he will be at Thought Bubble this weekend, in a very different tole, at table 149-B in Comixology Hall, with copies of both sides of his own comic book Establishing Shot – a double-sided anthology. Side A is metatextual-breaking-fourth wall storytelling, and Side B is just crime stories told hard. "Warning! This comic features: Sentient caption boxes! An old guy with a flame thrower! Ninja Santa Claus! This two-in-one anthology features stories that range from the comedic and meta, to the hard-boiled and criminal, to some things existing in-between."

Written by Will O'Mullane and created with Alfie Gallagher, Lane Lloyd, Edison Neo, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Jonathan Stevenson, Daniel Romero, Butch Mapa, Alex Moore and Clark Bint – man, is there a comic at Thought Bubble that Clark is not working on?

Will O'Mullane will also have copies of a brand-new short anthology, called Second Chances (and other comics), containing 3 shorts. Stories include Second Chances drawn by Marco Perugini, Jonathan Stevenson, Inheriterror! drawn byFabian Lelay, J.R. Harris with Jonathan Stevenson and Onobatopoeia! by Will O'Mullane and Luke Balmer-Kemp with Jonathan Stevenson.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!