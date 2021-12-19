Will Potter And Philip Bond Launch Britpop Comic Geezer

Will Potter is in the band Cud, who had a couple of hit singles in the UK chart and slipped between the waves of Madchester and Britpop in the early nineties. Philip Bond was one of the many talented cartoonists on Deadline Magazine, which told tales of music and comics in that interim moment. And now, together, they have a new project, Geezer. The Britpop band that never was, that you have forgotten about, that sat alongside Blur, Pulp, Oasis, Suede, Elastica as well as the earlier Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine, Shed Seven, and the Mock Turtles. Taking takes from Will Potter's own experiences, fictionalised for the purposes of Geezer, which infused with the spirit of the age captured by Philip Bond, then and now. And it has just made its goal on Kickstarter.

I do not know if as perfect a comic book has ever been made for me as this one. I have already pledged to give every penny I have to making this a reality. There will be posters, CD covers, music, tickets, everything created for Geezer as if it was a real Britpop band – which of course it was, have you really forgotten them? As well as some rivals, such as the band Clobber – who may bear a striking resemblance to Menswear.

OI, GRANDAD! WHAT DID YOU DO IN THE BRITPOP WARS?

London Town, 1994. Martin Bland was in the right place in the wrong trousers, pouting in polyester when Suede were all the rage, sipping shandies as Oasis rattled Blur at Camden's Good Mixer, touring the States with rival band Clobber, sexing up The Word, and hobnobbing with Tony Blair at Number 10. You must have blinked and missed him! Colliding with the famous, or face down on the pavement, wannabe Britpop star Bland and Geezer, his loyal band of underachievers, struggle against the odds in this comic-book tale of the also-ran. Geezer parallels the ups and downs of the early '90s British music scene, dips into real events with pathos and playfulness. Written by William Potter, who has these credits, and is drawn by Philip Bond, who has credits too. Will and Phil's collaborations date back to the early 90s. Overseeing this combo is Off Register Press's own resident editor, Shelly Bond. Follow the missteps of Martin Bland as he embarks on a make-or-break mission to become a cheeky-chap chart topper and style icon. If only he had the breaks, the talent, the cheekbones…