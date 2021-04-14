Will This Giant-Size X-Men #1 CGC 9.8 Break Records?

ComicConnect Sponsored Post

Last month, a Giant-Size X-Men #1 CGC slabbed at a 9.8 condition sold for $67,900. But the market has been ramping up since. Today, another copy in the same condition is going up for auction from Comic Connect, currently with bids for $37,166. There is expected to be a lot of last-minute bidding on this one when it ends, today, Wednesday the 14th of April. The first appearance of Nightcrawler, Storm, Thunderbird, and Colossus, the first issue of the new version of the X-Men that would go on to dominate superhero comics, cartoons, and movies for decades to come. And it all began here with Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, trying to save a failing comic book. And given instructions by the Marvel Sales team to try and appeal to foreign audiences. With characters from all of the enemies of the United States as well, Germany, Japan, and the USSR. Is this what they mean when they say go woke, get broke? As in, if you have to buy this comic now, you'll be broke? Good luck bidding.

X-MEN GIANT SIZE (1975) #1 CGC NM/M: 9.8

Gil Kane cvr, Dave Cockrum cvr/art; 1st app. of the new X-Men (Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, & Thunderbird), 2nd full app. of Wolverine

ow/w pgs; a 9.8 sold in March 2021 for $67,900. With the X-Men entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe collectors and investors are flocking to this book

In the pantheon of modern superheroes, the X-Men have made an indelible mark. 2000's "X-Men" was the first, and arguably one of the best, of what was to become a long line of cinematic blockbusters for Marvel. With that film and all of its sequels, the Uncanny X-Men have become household names as Wolverine has cemented himself as one of the most popular heroes of all time. A revamping in 1975 by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum of the book's original lineup from the mid-60s, Giant Size X-Men #1 was the very first appearance of many of the characters we now associate with the movie franchise. Replacing most of the original characters while creating a multi-national team of superheroes, this issue renewed interest in the lagging title that continued through with X-Men #94 shortly after and spawned numerous X-titles all through the 80s, 90s, and the 2000s. To this day, the mutant team and all of their spin-offs continue to be amongst Marvel's best-selling books.

One of the highest graded copies of Giant-Size X-Men #1, this book has no noticeable condition concerns visible to the naked eye. The centering is immaculate, the white background is as clean as can be, the colors are glossy and vibrant, the spine is tight and rigid, and the corners are perfectly cut and sharp. The growth in value of this issue has been quite a phenomenon to witness, taking its place among the most treasured and valuable Bronze Age keys. As time goes by books from the period are slowly inching into territory previously reserved for Silver and Golden Age output, but with so many of the era's impactful storylines being mined for MCU content, the Bronze Age is being taken more seriously than ever by investment collectors. This comic is always in high demand and always trending upwards in value.