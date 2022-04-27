Will Usagi Yojimbo's 1st Appearance in Albedo #2 Take the TMNT Leap?

In a vintage comic book market that has of late been characterized by remarkable records being set on a seemingly weekly basis, a copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 recently selling for a quarter of a million dollars has been a signature moment. A sought-after issue since shortly after its release, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1's rise into territory that even many earlier Marvel and DC Comics keys would envy is down to a perfect storm of factors. Widespread acclaim, a microscopic print run, multimedia popularity, and a generation of fans who came of age loving it who are now entering their prime earning and nostalgia years all factor in. What other vintage comic books have a similar sort of profile? The debut of Stan Sakai's enormously popular Usagi Yojimbo in Albedo #2 comes to mind. There's a beautiful high-grade copy of Albedo #2 (Thoughts and Images, 1984) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages up for auction in the 2022 May 1-2 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122218 at Heritage Auctions.

The story of Miyamoto Usagi, a samurai rabbit in late-16th and early 17th century Japan, Usagi Yojimbo debuted in Albedo #2 from publisher Thoughts and Images a few months after Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 was released by Mirage Studios in 1984. At only 2,000 copies of Albedo #2 printed, it had a significantly smaller print run than even TMNT's 3000-copy debut. And even though both of these first appearances have been highly sought after for decades, the CGC census number differences are significant. There are over 250 entries for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 in CGC 9.2 and above on the census, versus less than 100 copies of Albedo #2 in that grade range.

While the TMNT phenomenon has been a thing unto itself over the decades, Usagi Yojimbo has certainly made its mark across pop culture as well. Stan Sakai's skillful blend of historical, cultural, and folklore influences has garnered his saga widespread critical acclaim and launched the character across the media landscape including appearances on two different TMNT cartoon series, video games, role-playing games, museum exhibits, and of course a new animated series on Netflix which debuts this week. The character's serialized comic book adventures have been collected into 37 book volumes and counting, and continue to this day.

Like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, Albedo #2's cover has a black background that makes small flaws more apparent, making it particularly difficult to get in high-grade condition. Only a small handful of high-grade copies in CGC 9.2 or above have publicly sold since 2020, and as the character seems poised to reach a wider audience with this week's animated series release, there's a chance to get a copy of the first appearance of Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo in Albedo #2 (Thoughts and Images, 1984) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages up for auction in the 2022 May 1-2 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122218 at Heritage Auctions.