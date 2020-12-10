William Shakespeare's The Avengers: The Complete Works Coming In July

Ian Doescher is the New York Times best-selling author of the William Shakespeare's Star Wars series, the Pop Shakespeare series, and MacTrump. He has written for Marvel Comics, including Deadpool Does Shakespeare, and is a contributing author to the story collection Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View. And in July, he will see the latest of his repurposing of William Shakespeare as William Shakespeare's The Avengers: The Compete Works, based on the four movies produced so far.

Assemble, Ye Avengers! All four Avengers films presented as Shakespearean plays in this ultimate treasury for Marvel fans.

What if the most epic cinematic franchise of all time had been penned by the greatest playwright of all time? Wonder no more! William Shakespeare's Avengers: The Complete Works reimagines all four films as plays by the Bard of Avon, complete with authentic meter and verse, stage directions, and entertaining Easter eggs. Fans will experience their favorite scenes, characters, and lines in a new—yet fully faithful—way, through monologues and dialogue by everyone from Captain America to Groot ('Tis I!).

From the best-selling author of William Shakespeare's Star Wars, this book has all the wit, hilarity, and charm of the Star Wars series but in a lavish new format featuring a two-column layout and dozens of full-color illustrations that capture all the iconic moments. More than just an entertaining read, this is an eminently giftable franchise bible that elevates and celebrates the movies, making it a must-have for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Avengers alike.