Willow Guard Announces April Release Date For Steam

The new single-player story-driven fantasy RPG Willow Guard has an official release date, as it will arrive on Steam this April

Indie game developer and publisher MiTale has revealed their new game, Willow Guard, will arrive for PC this April. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a fantasy RPG game that focuses more on story than action, as you'll get a mix of dungeon crawling, hack-n-slash fighting, and choice-based storytelling. The game is a throwback in many ways to a number of PC titles from the '90s, in that brute force will only go so far, and you'll have to make some tough choices to progress that will change the outcome for you.We have more details here as the game arrives on PC via Steam on April 10.

Willow Guard

Darkness is once again descending upon the Hinterlands of Tersa, as horrifying monster attacks have left your animal brethren fearful and calling out for help. As Ghweros, one of few remaining Willowguards, you must don your threadbare armor and wield a blade that's lost its luster to protect other creatures, investigate the invasion, and (potentially) discover thousands of years of secrets in the process. In lovingly crafted pixel art dungeons with randomized layouts, you'll battle more than 10 enemy types, taking them down with hacks, slashes and your combat ability deck. With light deckbuilding elements, you'll craft cards with loot collected from chests, quest rewards from NPCs, and for completing dungeons, to access abilities including health and armor regeneration, throwing daggers, and more.

A Living Fantasy World: Tersa lives and changes as you play – new characters appear, new options open up, and opportunities are lost as the days pass. To experience everything requires several replays!

Tersa lives and changes as you play – new characters appear, new options open up, and opportunities are lost as the days pass. To experience everything requires several replays! Zero Levels, But Multiple Retries: With no traditional level-based progression, improvement is down to crafting cards, finding and upgrading equipment, and by working on your own skills. Although dungeons are randomized and don't feature save points, you can repeat the encounter for a frustration-free experience.

With no traditional level-based progression, improvement is down to crafting cards, finding and upgrading equipment, and by working on your own skills. Although dungeons are randomized and don't feature save points, you can repeat the encounter for a frustration-free experience. Combine Your Clues: Gather clues and items in the story mode, and use and combine them to unlock new locations, characters, lore and further the narrative. In this game, reading is (literally) fundamental to get the best endings.

Gather clues and items in the story mode, and use and combine them to unlock new locations, characters, lore and further the narrative. In this game, reading is (literally) fundamental to get the best endings. Secrets and Shortcuts: Not only is the story full of secrets to locate out of combat, dungeons can contain shortcuts and treasures too, and can be unlocked using more advanced abilities that are only available when you return later.

