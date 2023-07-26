Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: adam kubert, Gerry Duggan, hellfire gala, javier pina, jonathan hickman, Joshua Cassara, krakoa, kris anka, Luciano Vecchio, Matteo Lolli, mutant, orchis, pepe larraz, R.B. Silva, Russell Dauterman, Valerio Schiti, xspoilers

Wilson Fisk And The X-Men (Hellfire Gala XSpoilers)

Wilson Fisk recently fled from New York to seek asylum on Krakoa. But where will he loyalties lie after the attack on the Hellfire Gala?

Wilson Fisk recently fled from New York where he was defeated as Mayor and charged with murder, to seek asylum by dint of marriage to Typhoid Mary on the island of Krakoa.

Not everyone was pleased with the arrangement, but this was an island that had taken on Apocalypse, Mister Sinister, Sebastian Shaw, Apocalypse and Omega Red. In comparison, the Kingpin of crime was a minnow.

Though for the Kingpin, it may be out of the New York fat and into the Krakoan fire, after an assault from Orchis.

Subsequent events see Wilson Fisk joining Emma Frost in New York to sign some very important papers, interrupted by Iron Man in his own title…

Fisk is still wanted for murder here, but the Stark Sentinels haven't come for him.

Previously on the island, Wilson Fisk had been principal in saving the life of the old Hellfire Club member Lourdes and her teleporting powers.

Necessary when teleporting those mutants who could resist (more on that later) off the island of Krakoa.

But that did not include Typhoid Mary (more on that later too). It did, however, grant him a ride.

But they had to move on from there.

With Emma Frost and Iron Man dealing with Orchis in New York, Fisk is back in New York, with free reign and whatever deal he signed. As a citizen of Krakoa he may even have diplomatic immunity…

