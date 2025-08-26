Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Darkstalker, Wings Of Fire

Wings Of Fire: Darkstalker Gets A 600,000 Graphic Novel Print Run

The Wings Of Fire: Darkstalker graphic novel by Tui T. Sutherland and Jake Parker gets a 600,000 print run from Scholastic Graphix in October

The adaptation features Tui T. Sutherland's writing and stunning art by Jake Parker, releasing November 2025.

Darkstalker: A Graphic Novel dives into the origins of the most powerful dragon in the Wings of Fire world.

Based on the Legends series, the story alternates between Fathom, Clearsight, and Darkstalker's perspectives.

Darkstalker: A Graphic Novel, part of the Wings of Fire: Legends adaptations of the books by Tui T. Sutherland, drawn by Jake Parker and published by Scholastic/Graphix in November, has set a 600,000-copy print run.

Darkstalker: A Graphic Novel – November 4, 2025 by Tui T. Sutherland and Jake Parker

The graphic novel adaptations of the #1 New York Times bestselling Wings of Fire series continue to set the world on fire! Three dragons. One unavoidable, unpredictable destiny. This is the beginning…of the end. In the SeaWing kingdom, a young prince learns he is an animus―capable of wonderful magic that comes with a terrible price. In the mind of a NightWing dragonet, a thousand futures unfold―and almost all of them, she knows, lead to disaster and destruction. And under three full moons and the watchful eyes of his NightWing mother and IceWing father, the most powerful dragon Pyrhhia will ever know is clawing his way out of his egg: Darkstalker, the dragon who will change the world forever. Long before the SandWing war, lifetimes before the Dragonet Prophecy…darkness is born. The #1 New York Times bestselling Wings of Fire series soars to new heights in this Wings of Fire: Legends graphic novel adaptation, with art by Jake Parker.

Wings of Fire is a series of high fantasy novels about dragons, written by Tui T. Sutherland and published by Scholastic, set on a magical planet orbited by three moons which features two known major continents, Pyrrhia and Pantala. The two continents are predominantly inhabited by intelligent dragons that are grouped into ten tribes, Darkstalker, originally published in 2016, was a standalone book, separate from the others, as patrt of the Legends sub-imprint, and alternates between the perspectives of Fathom, Clearsight, and Darkstalker, providing an unobscured-by-legend trio of accounts of the origin story of Darkstalker within the larger context of the dragon world.

