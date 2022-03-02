Wiper: We Forget What This New OGN From Dark Horse is About

Dark Horse comics announced Wiper, a new original graphic novel on Wednesday by writer John Harris Dunning, artist Ricardo Cabral, colorist Brad Simpson, and letterer Jim Campbell, will be published in September. The story which Dark Horse compares to Blade Runner stars a private detective named Lula Nomi who guantees privacy to her clients by wiping her mind after the job is complete.

Though the creative team aims to deliver "a tale of tropical noir as enticing as it is deadly," we can't help but imagine what we could do with that technology if it existed in real life. Imagine if every time you read a comic book, you could wipe your mind of it immediately afterward? This could revolutionize the publishing industry. Gone would be the days when people complain that a new comic book is simply rehashing old stories or that death is meaningless because people die and come back all the time. Instead, each shocking death, each super-mega-crossover event, would be as fresh as the first.

Even Wiper itself would be effected. It's like the movie Blade Runner? What's Blade Runner? What's a movie?

Check out the press release below.

WHAT IF YOUR MEMORIES COULD BE FATAL? A Tale of Tropical Noir as Enticing as it is Deadly MILWAUKIE, Ore., (March 2, 2022)— Dark Horse Books is pleased to announce a new sci-fi graphic novel, Wiper. Written by John Harris Dunning (Tumult), penciled and inked by Ricardo Cabral, colored by Brad Simpson, and lettered by Jim Campbell, Wiper is a sci-fi journey in the vein of Blade Runner that you won't want to miss. Lula Nomi is a Wiper–a private detective who guarantees complete discretion. A memory wipe after every job sees to that. When she's hired by enigmatic robot Klute she thinks the case is the answer to all her problems. But there's something oddly familiar about Klute–and the more she investigates the disappearance of journalist Orson Glark, the more she suspects that he's somehow connected to her own past… Lula must face her greatest fears to learn what happened to Glark…and the truth about herself. The Wiper paperback will be available at comic stores September 14, 2022 and in bookstores September 27, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Wiper will retail for $19.99.