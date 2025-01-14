Witchblade: Top Cow Promotes Title to Ongoing Series Status

Top Cow Productions announced that the reimagined Witchblade series has been upgraded to ongoing status. The journey continues with Witchblade Issue #7, launching the same week as the release of Witchblade Vol. 1 Trade Paperback, which collects the first six issues of the relaunched series. The comic series originally ran from November 1995 to October 2015 and December 2017 to January 2020. The series was created by Marc Silvestri, David Wohl, Brian Haberlin, and Michael Turner. The comic series was made into a TNT television series in 2001 and was directed by Ralph Hemecher. It starred Yancy Butler as Sara Pezzini. Later, Top Cow and Japanese animation studio Gonzo produced an anime adaptation of Witchblade, which debuted in 2006. The 2020s revival is written by Marguerite Bennett, and the artwork is by Giuseppe Cafaro.