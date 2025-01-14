Posted in: Comics, Image, Top Cow | Tagged: Giuseppe Cafaro, marc silvestri, Marguerite Bennett, top cow, witchblade
Witchblade: Top Cow Promotes Title to Ongoing Series Status
Top Cow announced that the revived Witchblade comic is now an ongoing series. The first graphic novel and seventh issue will both be out in January.
Article Summary
- The reimagined Witchblade series is now ongoing, with a new story arc starting in Witchblade Issue #7.
- Witchblade Vol. 1 Trade Paperback, featuring exclusive pages, releases alongside Issue #7 in January.
- Marc Silvestri highlights Sara Pezzini’s pivotal role in shaping the reimagined Top Cow Universe.
- Pre-order Witchblade issues and trade paperback, with Witchblade #7 in stores on January 15, 2025.
Top Cow Productions announced that the reimagined Witchblade series has been upgraded to ongoing status. The journey continues with Witchblade Issue #7, launching the same week as the release of Witchblade Vol. 1 Trade Paperback, which collects the first six issues of the relaunched series. The comic series originally ran from November 1995 to October 2015 and December 2017 to January 2020. The series was created by Marc Silvestri, David Wohl, Brian Haberlin, and Michael Turner. The comic series was made into a TNT television series in 2001 and was directed by Ralph Hemecher. It starred Yancy Butler as Sara Pezzini. Later, Top Cow and Japanese animation studio Gonzo produced an anime adaptation of Witchblade, which debuted in 2006. The 2020s revival is written by Marguerite Bennett, and the artwork is by Giuseppe Cafaro.
Witchblade #7 begins a new story arc: "As the mystical gauntlet's chosen bearer, Sara Pezzini must embrace the Witchblade's immense power to confront billionaire Kenneth Irons and his malevolent intentions. Her journey collides with the arrival of Jackie Estacado—the latest bearer of The Darkness. Their confrontation will reshape the Top Cow Universe, leaving fans breathless."
Marc Silvestri, Top Cow Founder, said, "The reaction to Witchblade has been absolutely incredible—it's really blown us away. Sara Pezzini's story is at the heart of everything we're doing with this reimagined Top Cow Universe. By dropping the trade paperback alongside the first issue of the new arc, we're making sure fans can dive straight into the next chapter without missing a beat. Trust me, what's coming—Sara's jaw-dropping transformation and the return of The Darkness in 2025—is going to leave everyone talking."
The Witchblade Vol. 1 Trade Paperback doesn't just collect Issues #1-6 and Witchblade ½ Origin Story — it includes three brand-new, never-before-seen pages that bridge the story into the explosive next arc. This special edition is a perfect entry point for new readers and an essential collectible for longtime fans.
Pre-Order Details for Witchblade Vol. 1 and the New Ongoing Series
Witchblade Vol. 1 Trade Paperback (Collects Issues #1-6, ½ Origin Story + exclusive pages) Only $9.99 – In Stores 1/15/25 | ISBN: 9781534360600 | Lunar Code: 1124IM272
Witchblade #7 (New story arc begins) Only $3.99 – In Stores 1/15/25 | Lunar Code: Cover A 1124IM257, Cover B 1124IM258
Witchblade #8 (Available for pre-order) Only $3.99 – In Stores 2/12/25 | Lunar Code: Cover A 1224IM375, Cover B 1224IM376
Witchblade #9 (Available for pre-order) Only $3.99 – In Stores 3/17/25 | Lunar Code: Cover A 0125IM453, Cover B 0125IM454