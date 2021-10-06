Witchbreed, Krakoa, Arakki & Clones- This Week's X-Books (Spoilers)

In today's New Mutants #22, The Shadow King tries to define what Krakoa is, and what it might mean to mutantdom. You know because a psychic mutant tyrant is the guy you always turn to for diplomatic and international relationship advice.

But he believes its time is rather limited.

It does have a legacy though. And the end of his time, in Savage Avengers #25, King Conan in his Doctor Doom suit still has fond memories of his time among the mutants, or at least Wolverine, and all that this brought. With Krakoa clearly having a history…

But mutant prejudice is spreading, in Excalibur #24, the vampires of Otherworld let Betsy Braddock know it has spread there.

And The Shadow King knows where this will lead.

And looks for the mutants of Arakko as a guide as to how the mutants of Krakoa should be.

And we get a peek at them in the dreamscape.

While Death of the Arakki is reminded of his own allegiances, even in Otherworld.

While noting a certain affinity with Storm, Regent Of Sol and the new Queen of the Arakki.

While the Arraki, Bei The Blood Moon has tales to tell to Shatterstar and Rictor of her own Arakki past. if only they could understand her…

In New Mutants #22 we have the revived Gabby, Honey Badger, resurrected outside of the Krakoan protocols because she is a clone. And clones don't count.

But in Hellions #16, it looks like that rule is being challenged all over the place, with a proposed return of the clone Madelyne Pryor to Krakoa.

Well, we do have an Inferno going on in Krakoa. Wouldn't be an Inferno without the Goblin Queen.

As Meryln stokes the anti-mutant behaviour over in Avalon. With Arthur having a rather unique way of describing mutants.

And while Brian Braddock is showing loyalty to his family, his kin, and his lineage.

Sir James Jaspers is demonstrating his own powers as a far more embedded mutant in Otherworld Society as part of the Crooked Market. And putting Gambit in a French maid's dress. What do I say, that's the British aristocracy for you, they love a little cross-dressing.

Because Sir James Jaspers knows what's really important, even in Otherworld. It's not Krakoa or Arakko, mutant or vampire…

It's all about the money, which buys you the greatest privilege of all.

