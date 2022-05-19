Witches of Brooklyn's Sophie Escabasse's New Graphic Novel Taxi Ghost

Sophie Escabasse of Witches of Brooklyn has just sold her fantasy middle-grade graphic novel, Taxi Ghost, to Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic. Taxi Ghost is the story of Adele, who "starts to see the ghosts that use her sister's car as a taxi to get around town, and is pulled into a mission to save an old ghost's house before their neighborhood is changed forever." Taxi Ghost will be published in 2025.

Sophie Escabasse is a French author and illustrator who lives in Montreal. Originally trained as a graphic designer, she worked in advertising for a while before fully embracing illustration as a career. She has illustrated many books for middle-grade readers, including Florence Parry Heide and Roxanne Heide Pierce's Spotlight Club Mysteries series, Kit Rosewater's middle-grade series, The Derby Daredevils and the Freestyler Funnies series by Tom Easton, as well as her series of graphic novels, The Witches Of Brooklyn. There will also be a fourth Witches Of Brooklyn graphic novel for 2023.

Sophie Escabasse posted to Instagram, "YouhoohooHOOO!!!! I can finally talk about it!! I'm very, very excited to announce that I will be making another book with the incredible @rhkidsgraphic team!! The story will take place in Montréal, folks! There will be Ghosts, sisters, a cool gd-ma (I had to have a cool gd-ma!), and a LOT of plot twists!!"

Sophie Esccabasse's agent Kelly Sonnack at Andrea Brown Literary Agency sold world rights to Taxi Ghost.

Random House Graphic, part of Penguin, is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. Whitney Leopard is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic. The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.