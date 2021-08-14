WIth Great Power Comes Great Recklessness in The Marvels #4 [Preview]

Spider-Man comes to the rescue when a monster attacks Kevin Schumer in The Marvels #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. But rather than take Kevin to safety, Spider-Man instead leads him to another battle between The Black Cat and another monster! Has Spider-Man forgotten his greatest lesson again? That with great power there must also come great responsibility?! Probably not, but hey, we've got to come up with something to say at the top of these previews articles. We write like 30 of them per week, fer chrissakes, and every one must meet the strictest editorial standards of… *checks notes* meeting a minimum word count. Check out the preview below.

THE MARVELS #4

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210684

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Alex Ross

Spider-Man! Iron Man! Captain America! The Black Cat! Dr. Strange! Aero! The X-Men! And more! Cataclysm in Siancong and action in Manhattan! Heroes gather, mysteries deepen and some college kids have a very bad day! Global danger, personal dilemmas, fighter planes, eldritch power…this one's got it all!

Rated T

In Shops: 8/18/2021

SRP: $3.99