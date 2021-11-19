Wolverine #18 Preview: Wolverine Gets a New Sidekick

It's Friday night, and you know what that means! Yes, once again, Bleeding Cool brings you looks inside all of the Marvel and DC comics hitting stores next week in a little feature we like to call Friday Night Previews, because these are previews, and it's Friday night. Of course, previews wouldn't be complete (according to the Bleeding Cool handbook) without SEO-rich keyword text in the opening paragraph and a clickbait headline, so that's what you're gonna get, baby! Wolverine is a loner, bub, who prefers to do things on his own. Except when he doesn't. That's how a gruff, stabby little Canadian runt always seems to end up with a teenage sidekick. But it's not a teenager on the run with Wolverine in Wolverine #18, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics, but a buddy cop comedy with Jeff Bannister. Check out a preview below.

WOLVERINE #18

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by GREG LAND Variant Cover by Alex Maleev

KRAKOA COMPROMISED!

You've seen some action in Benjamin Percy's WOLVERINE, but never quite like this! It's a life-or-death protection mission as WOLVERINE goes on the run with his friend C.I.A. Agent Jeff Bannister when a secret surveillance device is discovered on Krakoa – and its owners are willing to kill to get it back! But who would go so far as to betray the mutants? Featuring the return of some unexpected adversaries!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

