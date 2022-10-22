Wolverine #26 Preview: Wolverine Finally Has Enough of The Beast

Wolverine is finally tired of The Beast's bull@#$% in this preview of Wolverine #26, and he's not going to take it anymore.

Wolverine #26

by Benjamin Percy & Juan Jose Ryp, cover by Leinil Yu

THE MARK OF THE BEAST! On defense or offense, WOLVERINE is Krakoa's weapon. But that doesn't mean he attacks where BEAST aims…and McCoy's latest ask is going to set Logan on a startling and revelatory path set to redefine his future! A perfect jumping-on point for new readers…and the culmination of story threads from the start of this volume no continuing reader can afford to miss!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609661902611

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609661902621 – WOLVERINE 26 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609661902631 – WOLVERINE 26 WALKER VARIANT – $3.99 US

