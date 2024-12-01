Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: wolverine

Wolverine #4 Preview: Constrictor Coils Around Logan's Past

In Wolverine #4, Logan faces off against the villainous Constrictor, but there's more to this showdown than meets the eye. What secrets from Wolverine's past will be uncoiled?

Article Summary Wolverine #4 hits stores on December 4th, featuring a showdown with the villainous Constrictor.

Secrets from Wolverine's past could unravel as Logan battles Constrictor in this pivotal issue.

Written by Saladin Ahmed, this issue promises new twists in Wolverine's ongoing saga.

CONSTRICTOR STRIKES! The return of the villainous CONSTRICTOR means trouble for WOLVERINE – but more than LOGAN could possibly realize. What's wrong with Constrictor, and what does it mean for Wolverine's future…and past? The secrets of Saladin Ahmed's plot hinted at in issue #1 take on new meaning in this key issue! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Wolverine #4

by Saladin Ahmed & Martin Coccolo, cover by Martin Coccolo

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.21"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 04, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620841800411

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620841800416 – WOLVERINE #4 ELIZABETH TORQUE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841800421 – WOLVERINE #4 JAN BAZALDUA STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841800431 – WOLVERINE #4 BENGUS MARVEL VS CAPCOM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620841800441 – WOLVERINE #4 RYAN MEINERDING MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

