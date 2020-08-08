Did Wolverine Just Use Magneto's Helmet As A Urinal?

Remember how Kevin Smith rewrote a certain classic scene from Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Batman Year One?

Is it possible that Marvel Comics may be about to match it. In a recent post with 8 Gossipy Spoilers about the X-Men books, I stated

You saw Wolverine get Magneto drunk and use his helmet to ensure he wouldn't against be possessed by a telepath. But before he gives it back to Magneto, he uses it as a toilet. And only tells Magneto after it's already back on his head. Maybe that white hair won't be quite so white?

Some people contacted me and thought I was joking. I wasn't. In recent issues, we have seen Logan possessed and made to do all sorts of naughty things.

As a result, he went and did something about it. Getting Magneto very, very drunk…

Before picking up Magneto's helmet and taking it for a spin.

Before putting it on his own noggin…

And putting its telepath-blocking abilities to use.

But in the upcoming Wolverine #4, he has to return it to its owner

See Magneto's face when he places it on his helmet? That's because this is the moment that Logan chooses to reveal that he has used it as a urinal. Not the words Logan uses of course, he prefers "piss bucket". Which, intriguingly, would be a phrase that DC Comics comic book writers are not allowed to use in standard ongoing superhero titles. How things have changed since Batman Damned… oh and if you remember the mutant trauma support group I mentioned in that earlier post?

That's then. And that private Krakoan gate that only Wolverine knows about?

Maybe not so private… here comes Omega Red, coming to The Red Tavern.

WOLVERINE #4

MARVEL COMICS

MAR200900

(W) Ben Percy (A) Viktor Bogdanovic (CA) Adam Kubert

THE RED TAVERN!

After getting dressed down by the Quiet Council for rogue activity, Wolverine escapes through his own secret gate to the Red Tavern, a snowbound, backwoods watering hole where he only wants to guzzle whiskey in peace. But Logan soon discovers that peace isn't possible as a twist-and-turn murder mystery unfolds – and at the heart of it all is an enemy from the past.

Parental Advisory In Shops: Aug 19, 2020 SRP: $3.99