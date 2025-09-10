Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, wolverine

Wolverines & Deadpools #3 Does Street Fighter And A New Meta Thing

Wolverines And Deadpools #3 does Street Fighter Vs X-Men and introduces a new meta thing to the Marvel Universe (Spoilers)

Article Summary Wolverines & Deadpools #3 delivers a thrilling Street Fighter Vs X-Men homage in its action-packed finale.

Logan, Laura, Wade, and Ellie team up, exploring unique family dynamics between Wolverines and Deadpools.

Deadpool's signature meta-abilities are passed down to his daughter Ellie, expanding the Marvel meta-narrative.

Cody Ziglar and Roge Antonio wrap up the limited series with humor, heart, and fresh twists for Wolverine fans.

Spoilers of course. But today's finale issue of Wolverines & Deadpools #3 (of 3) by Cody Ziglar and Roge Antonio, concluded the bringing-your-daughter-to-work comic book with Wolverine, Wolverine, Deadpool and Deadpool. Or Logan, Laura, Wade and Ellie. And this combination of fighters is celebrated by referencing another…

Remember Street Fighter? Especially Street Fighter Vs X-Men, with that pose and that sunburst backdrop.

Consider that "Separated At Birth". But it looks like, with this issue, that something else has been passed down from father to daughter.

Looks like the Bugs Bunny of the Marvel Universe has passed a certain metafictional element down to his daughter. Originally introduced by writer Joe Kelly, Deadpool is aware that he is a fictional comic book character and regularly breaks the fourth wall, to humorous effect, for instance, by having Deadpool converse with his own "inner monologue". In stories written by Daniel Way from 2008, Deadpool was suddenly, without explanation, shown to have developed a second "voice in his head", represented by a second set of captions with a different font. His knowledge about comic book tropes and ability to bend the narrative to his whim on occasion counts as a superpower, and it is one that he seems to have now passed further down the line.

Wolverines & Deadpools #3 by Cody Ziglar and Roge Antonio, is published by Marvel Comics today. To paraphrase the Brigadier, two of them? You didn't know when you were well off.

Wolverines & Deadpools #3 (of 3) by Cody Ziglar, Roge Antonio

ELLIE BREAKS BAD! The SHADOW KING has his hooks in ELLIE CAMACHO, A.K.A. DEADPOOL. Is this the end of the DEADPOOL family? And are the WOLVERINES the ones to finish it? It's the grand finale of writer Cody Ziglar's epic tale!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!