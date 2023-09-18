Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, Tom King, wonder woman

How the US Army Can Take Down Wonder Woman & Other Amazons (Spoilers)

Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere will be published tomorrow, from DC Comics as the US Army goes after the Amazons of America

We've seen the first five pages of Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere to be published tomorrow, of which big things are expected. Here are a couple more in which we meet Sergeant Steel. Or, previously, Commander Steel, who first appeared in Steel, The Indestructible Man #1 in 1978 and was created by Gerry Conway and Don Heck with stories set in World War II. Later versions were his grandsons. Created as a homage to Captain America, the second Steel joined the Justice League of America, and was later killed in Justice League International. The third Steel appeared in 2007 in the Justice Society of America. In 2011's New 52, he was rebooted as Captain Steel on Earth Two. And now it appears he is entering the current DC Universe, and up against Wonder Woman.

And labelled a rival to Amanda Waller, who is coming for all of America's superheroes. Maybe the new US policy may be advantageous to her overall plans… In the five-page preview, a mistreated Amazon kills someone harassing her in a pool hall. And then eighteen other men in the pool hall around her. Just the men. There is a visceral public and government reaction to this. All Amazons begin to receive prejudiced reactions to their presence, both from individuals, the media, and government figures. The Amazons having an "anti-male agenda" is highlighted. And too many people say the words "pool hall".

There is a mandatory detention and deportation of all Amazons in the USA. All Amazons are banned from American soil until a determination can be made about their threat to the US. And yes, this absolutely mirrors the reaction in the US to Muslims after 9/11 and specifically then President Donald Trump's attempts to impose a Muslim ban "until we can work out what's going on".

A government task force AXE is established, the Amazon Extraction Unit, who will also take their naturalised children into custody. The parallel to ICE is clear. Over three hundred Amazons are captured this way… or killed. Because, yes, AXE is fitted with anti-Amazonian weapons led by Sergent Steel.

And Canada may not be the best place to find asylum, either. Separating children from their mothers? All in a day's work for AXE. Wonder Woman isn't leaving, however. She has a battle to fight. And she is going to take on the entire American Army to prove a point. Literally. Here are the solicits for Wonder Woman and its spinoff title, Amazons Attack. Wonder Woman #1 is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

WONDER WOMAN #1 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE AMAZON WARRIOR IS NOW A WANTED OUTLAW! A NEW ERA FOR THE AMAZON WARRIOR BEGINS, FROM THE SUPERSTAR TEAM OF TOM KING AND DANIEL SAMPERE! After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil. To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don't comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect! Writer Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and superstar artist in the making Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis, Action Comics) join forces for this action-packed relaunch and the beginning of what will undoubtedly become a groundbreaking run on the character. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/19/2023 WONDER WOMAN #2 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King, Josie Campbell (A) Daniel Sampere, Vasco Georgiev (CA) Daniel Sampere

AN ARMY OF ONE! Now a wanted fugitive, Wonder Woman readies herself for battle against Commander Steel and his soldiers, her former love Steve Trevor being one of them! What could this face-off mean for her position in the world of heroes? Will it further her quest for the truth about the rogue Amazon or end in bloodshed? Find out as this demigoddess takes on an entire army! Plus, the prelude to Amazons Attack! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023 AMAZONS ATTACK #1 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

AMAZON WARRIORS FIGHT FOR A WORLD THAT'S MADE THEM OUTLAWS! After the shocking events in Wonder Woman, the Amazons are now fighting for a world that no longer wants them! Led by their fearless Queen Nubia, a ragtag group of Amazons featuring Wonder Girl and Faruka II frantically searches for answers as their existence and way of life are threatened. Will the tribes survive their new reputation? Find out in this roller coaster of a debut issue! Brought to you by rising stars Josie Campbell (The New Champion of SHAZAM!) and Vasco Georgiev (Batman: Urban Legends), this series promises to be an action-packed adventure featuring the greatest warrior women in the DCU! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/24/2023 WONDER WOMAN #3 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

The Lasso of Lies' true power is revealed as the Sovereign continues his campaign against Wonder Woman! Could one unsuspecting soldier be the key to defeating our hero? Find out as Diana uses her own lasso in search of the truth about the Amazon massacre. Plus, the return of Trinity! Wonder Woman's daughter makes her backup story debut in the first of many awe-inspiring adventures from the future. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023 AMAZONS ATTACK #2 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

As rumors of the Amazons' true nature spread far and wide, our heroes take Manhattan! Turns out the Big Apple isn't the only apple to worry about as fruits from the Goddess of Discord enter the scene and poison the minds of men. Will our ragtag group of Amazons ever be able to find shelter from the cruel world that prays for their downfall? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/28/2023

