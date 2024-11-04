Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Wonder Girl, wonder woman

Wonder Woman #15 Gives Fans What They've Wanted For a While (Spoilers)

It looks like war kicks off in Wonder Woman #15 with Cassie Sandsmark, Donna Troy and Yars Flor fighting for Diana.

Article Summary Wonder Woman #15 sees a battle led by Cassie, Donna, and Yara fighting The Sovereign's influence.

Diana's army forms as her Wonder Girls tackle missions, displaying strength and unity.

After Steve Trevor's death, Wonder Woman navigates motherhood while strategizing against enemies.

Upcoming issues promise intense battles, with Detective Chimp joining the fight in #16.

The last issue of Wonder Woman #14 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere saw Wonder Woman dealing with the death of Steve Trevor at the hands of The Sovereign. And as her friends tried to find her, they talked to the other Wonder Girls, Cassie Sandsmark, Donna Troy and Yars Flor.

And the cover to Wonder Woman #17, out in January, looks like this.

The solicits for Womder Woman #15 reads "Who will assist her in her ultimate quest for justice? Find out as Diana gathers her army" and #17 clarifies that army as "Wonder Woman sends in her girls to wage war against his army. Will these sidekicks have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with their mentors' most fearsome foes?"

Well, it looks like that war kicks off in Wonder Woman #15 with Cassie Sandsmark, Donna Troy and Yars Flor each taking a mission against The Sovereign and his many caches of wealth, weaponry and influence. Why? Well, Wonder Woman is a new mother, is she not? And she does have three Wonder Girl princess to send in her stead, to bump their head…

Wonder Woman #15 is published on the 20th of November…

WONDER WOMAN #15 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Khary Randolph (CA) Daniel Sampere

IT'S THE BEGINNING OF THE END FOR THE SOVEREIGN! After the loss of her great love and the birth of her child, Wonder Woman decides this is a job larger than just one hero. Who will assist her in her ultimate quest for justice? Find out as Diana gathers her army! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/20/2024 WONDER WOMAN #16 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A) Bruno Redondo – Khary Randolph (CA) Daniel Sampere

As the war against Sovereign rages, new mother, Wonder Woman, relies on her allies to chip away at this seemingly unshakable villain. His greatest weapon is his anonymity, but now is the time to expose the truth with the talents of the greatest detective in the DC Universe. Detective Chimp swings into action for this bananas adventure! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024 WONDER WOMAN #17 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE BATTLE OF WONDER BEGINS! After revealing the Sovereign and his plans to the entire nation, Wonder Woman sends in her girls to wage war against his army. Will these sidekicks have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with their mentors' most fearsome foes? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/15/2025

