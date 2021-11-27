Wonder Woman 2021 Annual #1 Preview: Amazons' Dark History Revealed

Welcome, dear readers, to Friday Night Previews, North Korea's favorite weekly comic book preview column. In Friday Night Previews, we take all of the Marvel and DC previews coming out next week, lovingly construct articles out of them using state-of-the-art computer algorithms, and then add our secret ingredient: clickbait headlines and SEO-rich keyword text. The result: perfection, if by perfection, you understand it to mean a lower article quota for your pal Jude Terror and a sneak peek at next week's comics for you. We win. You win. We only really care that we win, but the other is a nice bonus for you. You're welcome. In this preview of Wonder Woman 2021 Annual #1, a mysterious man named Altuun will mansplain Amazonian history. What does Al know, and can he be trusted? Check out a preview below.

WONDER WOMAN 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

0921DC079

0921DC080 – WONDER WOMAN 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B CARLOS DANDA CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Andy MacDonald (CA) Mitch Gerads

Since her return from the Sphere of the Gods, Diana has tried her best to reconnect with her past and those she left behind. But now the past is coming for her! It all begins when a mysterious man appears, claiming to know the dark history of the Amazons. Could his claims possibly be true? And what does this mean for our hero's relationship with those who still rule Themyscira? Judgment is coming for all the Amazons, and you won't want to miss this prologue story leading directly to the next chapter of the Wonder Woman epic!

In Shops: 11/30/2021

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.