Wonder Woman #789 Preview: Milk Does a Body No Good

Wonder Woman aims to prove size doesn't matter in this preview of Wonder Woman #789, but can she get everyone to stop drinking tainted milk first? Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #789

DC Comics

0522DC158

0522DC159 – Wonder Woman #789 Paul Pope Cover – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette

Man-ifest your future! Thanks to Cizko's new catchphrase, he's gained fans, and more importantly, soldiers in his war against Wonder Woman. But with Checkmate at our hero's side, the depraved doctor will have to bring in big guns like…the Duke of Deception! Will this former agent of Ares prove too much for the Amazon Princess? Plus, a growing danger lurks on the island of Diana's youth in our backup story!

In Shops: 7/12/2022

SRP: $4.99

