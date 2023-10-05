Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Tom King, trinity, wonder woman

Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity Gets Her Own Comic In 2024

Wonder Woman's daughter Trinity will get her own one-shot in January by Tom King and Belen Ortega. More glimpses of the future yet to come?

We first met Trinity, Wonder Woman's daughter, in Wonder Woman #800 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, alongside the future Superman Jon Kent and the future Batman, Damian Wayne.

In which Trinity entered a cave to confront The Sovereign, the king of America, and learned that Wonder Woman had defeated him.

In the recent relaunch Wonder Woman #1, which followed from the same team, we met and learned about The Sovereign for the first time, as that very battle seemed to be set up.

The Crone? The Iron Army? The Birth Prayer? Will any of this be mentioned now that Trinity will get her own one-shot in January by Tom King and Belen Ortega. Popverse has been given the PR by DC Comics that Trinity will be getting her own one-off comic with covers by Mitch Gerads, Evan 'Doc' Shaner, Jorge Jimenez and Ortega with Trinity co-creator Daniel Sampere on the main cover.

"Featuring DC's brightest new star, Trinity! Discover Lizzie's earliest adventures as she takes the world of heroes by storm! Reprinting the character's first appearance alongside hilarious tales of the little Amazon and her Super Son babysitters, this special will be an instant classic for fans old and new. Plus, a brand-new story from the all-star creative team behind Wonder Woman that will tease the future of Diana's daughter!"

Trinity Special #1 will be published on the 30th of January 2024. The current Wonder Woman Vs The USA runs through the regular Wonder Woman series and the spinoff Amazons Attack.

WONDER WOMAN #2 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King, Josie Campbell (A) Daniel Sampere, Vasco Georgiev (CA) Daniel Sampere

AN ARMY OF ONE! Now a wanted fugitive, Wonder Woman readies herself for battle against Commander Steel and his soldiers, her former love Steve Trevor being one of them! What could this face-off mean for her position in the world of heroes? Will it further her quest for the truth about the rogue Amazon or end in bloodshed? Find out as this demigoddess takes on an entire army! Plus, the prelude to Amazons Attack! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023

AMAZONS ATTACK #1 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

AMAZON WARRIORS FIGHT FOR A WORLD THAT'S MADE THEM OUTLAWS! After the shocking events in Wonder Woman, the Amazons are now fighting for a world that no longer wants them! Led by their fearless Queen Nubia, a ragtag group of Amazons featuring Wonder Girl and Faruka II frantically searches for answers as their existence and way of life are threatened. Will the tribes survive their new reputation? Find out in this roller coaster of a debut issue! Brought to you by rising stars Josie Campbell (The New Champion of SHAZAM!) and Vasco Georgiev (Batman: Urban Legends), this series promises to be an action-packed adventure featuring the greatest warrior women in the DCU! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/24/2023

WONDER WOMAN #3 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

The Lasso of Lies' true power is revealed as the Sovereign continues his campaign against Wonder Woman! Could one unsuspecting soldier be the key to defeating our hero? Find out as Diana uses her own lasso in search of the truth about the Amazon massacre. Plus, the return of Trinity! Wonder Woman's daughter makes her backup story debut in the first of many awe-inspiring adventures from the future. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023

AMAZONS ATTACK #2 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

As rumors of the Amazons' true nature spread far and wide, our heroes take Manhattan! Turns out the Big Apple isn't the only apple to worry about as fruits from the Goddess of Discord enter the scene and poison the minds of men. Will our ragtag group of Amazons ever be able to find shelter from the cruel world that prays for their downfall? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/28/2023

WONDER WOMAN #4 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere

With the world losing trust in the Amazons, Wonder Woman takes a moment to grant the wish of a dying boy and gives him the perfect day. Meanwhile, the Sovereign constricts his grip on the government. Will Wonder Woman be able to hold out hope as the world around her grows darker? Plus, Trinity spends the night at the Fortress of Solitude with her babysitters, the Super Sons! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/19/2023

AMAZONS ATTACK #3 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

THE WAR ON WARRIOR WOMEN CONTINUES! As Mary Marvel and the splinter group of Amazons search to find asylum, they uncover the history of something much darker. Will they be able to stop the impending wave of discord before it's too late? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2023

