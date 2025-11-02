Posted in: Comics | Tagged: drawn & quarterly, Fielder, graphic novel, Woodsman
Woodchipper & Fielder in Drawn & Quarterly January 2026 Full Solicits
Joe Ollman's The Woodchipper and Kevin Huizenga's Fielder #4 in Drawn & Quarterly January 2026 full solicits and solicitations
Drawn and Quarterly launches Woodchipper, a new graphic novel by Joe Ollmann, as well as the latest Fielder #4 by Kevin Huizenga, in Drawn & Quarterly's January 2026 solicits and solicitations.
WOODCHIPPER TP
(W/A/CA) Joe Ollmann
An award-winning cartoonist confronts anxiety and regret. A long-time city maintenance worker keeps pulling an accident-prone newbie's fat out of the fire, or maybe in this case, an arm and another arm and a leg out of the wood chipper. What happens when NOTHING HAPPENS? Can a disaster averted still be a disaster? In The Woodchipper, Joe Ollmann, cartoonist of the groundbreaking Governor General Award finalist Fictional Father, returns with a suite of comic short stories focused on his trademark nervous wreck characters caught in a series of escalating personal disasters. Everybody's doing their best. Everybody's just trying to get through the day. $25.00 2/11/2026
FIELDER #4 (MR)
(W/A/CA) Kevin Huizenga
The multi-Ignatz-winning, Eisner and Harvey-nominated cartoonist is still at it. In Fielder #4, dense but pleasant mid-western weather moves in, fastpitch softball pitching duels are recalled. Issue #2 was on the Comics Journal's Ten Best Comics of 2024, and this one will surely win even more awards. Includes the next chapter of Huizenga's long-running adaptation of the old Dell comics series, here re-named "BONA." Glenn Ganges, in different genre-bending roles, thinks and acts in reaction to his circumstances to meet his goals. In the new chapter of his ongoing "Fielder, Michiana," Glenn continues his walk through the mid-sized midwestern town of Fielder on a Saturday afternoon. Cartooning as poetry and graphic design, good pitching, good defense, and will strike you out. $12.99 2/18/2026